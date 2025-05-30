RGBIR sensor with I2C interface

Vishay’s VEML6046X00 is a high accuracy colour digital 16-bit resolution RGBIR sensor. Available in a miniature opaque 2,67 x 2,45 mm package, it includes high-sensitivity photodiodes, a low noise amplifier, and a 16-bit analogue to digital converter. The chip integrates an I2C interface for bus communication and an additional interrupt feature for high-speed sensing.
The device has a supply voltage range of 2,5 to 3,6 V with an I2C bus H-level range of 1,7 to 3,6 V. It has a low shutdown by current consumption value of only 0,5 μA. Its ambient light range is 0 to 176 000 lux with an ambient light resolution of 0,0053 lux.
The surface-mount package is AEC-Q100 qualified and is suitable for use as an RGBIR sensor in automotive applications for display backlight controls, infotainment systems, rear view mirror dimming, colour recognition, CCT measurement, and mood lighting.
TDK Corporation has announced a photo-spintronic conversion element combining optical, electronic, and magnetic elements that can respond at an ultra-high speed of 20 picoseconds.
Macom are a high-volume manufacturer of lasers, deploying more than 100 million devices with a reliability of less than 50 FIT and greater than 100 years of wear-out lifetime
KYOCERA AVX provides innovative antennas for cellular, LTE-M, NB-IoT, LoRa, GNSS, BLE, UWB, Wi-Fi, and future Satellite IoT.
The Samtec Halo mid-board transceiver has been designed for next-generation embedded applications that require 56 and 112 Gbps PAM4 performance in low profile and ruggedised form factors.
The MARP-BP112 from Macom is a backside-illuminated PIN photodiode, usable from 1200 nm to 1650 nm, that is optimised for use in 112 GBaud PAM4 applications.