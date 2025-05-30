Categories

Opto-Electronics



Print this page printer friendly version

RGBIR sensor with I2C interface

30 May 2025 Opto-Electronics


Vishay’s VEML6046X00 is a high accuracy colour digital 16-bit resolution RGBIR sensor. Available in a miniature opaque 2,67 x 2,45 mm package, it includes high-sensitivity photodiodes, a low noise amplifier, and a 16-bit analogue to digital converter. The chip integrates an I2C interface for bus communication and an additional interrupt feature for high-speed sensing.

The device has a supply voltage range of 2,5 to 3,6 V with an I2C bus H-level range of 1,7 to 3,6 V. It has a low shutdown by current consumption value of only 0,5 μA. Its ambient light range is 0 to 176 000 lux with an ambient light resolution of 0,0053 lux.

The surface-mount package is AEC-Q100 qualified and is suitable for use as an RGBIR sensor in automotive applications for display backlight controls, infotainment systems, rear view mirror dimming, colour recognition, CCT measurement, and mood lighting.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 458 9000
Email: [email protected]
www: www.electrocomp.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Electrocomp


