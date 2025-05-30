LEDs with integrated controller
30 May 2025
Würth Elektronik has expanded its range of WL-ICLEDs – RGB-LEDs with integrated controller (IC) – to include dual-wire ICLEDs. These intelligent LEDs can be individually controlled in their pixel colour across the full RGB spectrum and are digitally dimmable with 0 to 100% brightness levels at fast PWM rates of 20 kHz. This makes them ideal for high-speed animation and flicker-free display.
These dual-wire ICLEDs not only allow precise control of LEDs, but also offer innovative features such as the integrated sleep mode that reduces current consumption to around 1 µA per ICLED when not in operation. This enables significantly more energy-efficient use, especially in battery-powered systems. In addition, the clock frequency of the data signal is freely adjustable up to 15 MHz for flexible and fast data transmission. This combination of low power consumption and high adaptability makes the dual-wire ICLEDs particularly attractive for modern smart lighting applications.
The dual-wire ICLEDs support daisy chaining of multiple LEDs and can be operated with supply voltages of 3,3 and 5,5 V. Applications include industrial displays and HMI systems, full-colour matrix displays, signal control systems, as well as smart and decorative lighting solutions, or gaming peripherals.
For more information contact Würth Elektronik eiSos, +27 71 634 1722, [email protected], www.we-online.com
