PhotoMOS relays

The AQY221R2SX and AQY221R2S PhotoMOS from Panasonic Industry offer both low on-resistance (Low Ron type) and low capacitance (Low Cout type), ensuring excellent characteristics and high-speed switching performance. Housed in a compact SOP 4-pin package, these relays provide efficient space-saving solutions, while maintaining reliable operation.

With a low off-state leakage current of just 1pA (typical) and a load voltage rating of 60 V, they are well-suited for precision applications. Ideal for use in measuring and testing equipment, telecommunications, broadcasting systems, and medical devices such as ultrasonic diagnostic machines, these relays deliver superior signal integrity and switching performance for demanding applications.

The company’s AQY221N3MY PhotoMOS is available in a super-miniature SON package that offers significant space savings and high-density mounting, with a volume approximately 43% smaller than existing SSOP types. Designed for precision applications, it also features low on-resistance (Low Ron type) and low capacitance (Low Cout type) options, achieving excellent performance. With load voltage ratings of either 40 V or 25 V, it is ideal for measuring equipment, IC testers, probe cards, board testers, telecommunication systems, and medical devices. Its compact design and high-speed switching capabilities make it a versatile choice for demanding applications.

