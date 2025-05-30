PhotoMOS relays

The AQY221R2SX and AQY221R2S PhotoMOS from Panasonic Industry offer both low on-resistance (Low Ron type) and low capacitance (Low Cout type), ensuring excellent characteristics and high-speed switching performance. Housed in a compact SOP 4-pin package, these relays provide efficient space-saving solutions, while maintaining reliable operation.
With a low off-state leakage current of just 1pA (typical) and a load voltage rating of 60 V, they are well-suited for precision applications. Ideal for use in measuring and testing equipment, telecommunications, broadcasting systems, and medical devices such as ultrasonic diagnostic machines, these relays deliver superior signal integrity and switching performance for demanding applications.
The company’s AQY221N3MY PhotoMOS is available in a super-miniature SON package that offers significant space savings and high-density mounting, with a volume approximately 43% smaller than existing SSOP types. Designed for precision applications, it also features low on-resistance (Low Ron type) and low capacitance (Low Cout type) options, achieving excellent performance. With load voltage ratings of either 40 V or 25 V, it is ideal for measuring equipment, IC testers, probe cards, board testers, telecommunication systems, and medical devices. Its compact design and high-speed switching capabilities make it a versatile choice for demanding applications.
Mouser now shipping onsemi’s image sensors TRX Electronics
The AR0145CS is a 1/4,3-inch CMOS digital image sensor with a 1280 (H) x 800 (V) active-pixel array that can capture both continuous video and single frames.
Ultra-high speed photo detection
TDK Corporation has announced a photo-spintronic conversion element combining optical, electronic, and magnetic elements that can respond at an ultra-high speed of 20 picoseconds.
High-speed lasers RFiber Solutions
Macom are a high-volume manufacturer of lasers, deploying more than 100 million devices with a reliability of less than 50 FIT and greater than 100 years of wear-out lifetime
MEMS air quality sensor Future Electronics
Bosch Sensortec’s BME690 is the latest-generation gas sensor that combines advanced monitoring capabilities with innovative artificial intelligence functionality.
Halo mid-board optical transceiver Spectrum Concepts
The Samtec Halo mid-board transceiver has been designed for next-generation embedded applications that require 56 and 112 Gbps PAM4 performance in low profile and ruggedised form factors.
PIN photodiode with integrated lens RFiber Solutions
The MARP-BP112 from Macom is a backside-illuminated PIN photodiode, usable from 1200 nm to 1650 nm, that is optimised for use in 112 GBaud PAM4 applications.
RGBIR sensor with I2C interface Electrocomp
Available in a miniature opaque 2,67 x 2,45 mm package, Vishay’s VEML6046X00 includes high-sensitivity photodiodes, a low noise amplifier, and a 16-bit analogue to digital converter.