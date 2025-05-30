Mouser now shipping onsemi’s image sensors

Mouser is now stocking the AR0145CS Hyperlux SG image sensors from onsemi. The AR0145CS is a 1/4,3-inch CMOS digital image sensor with a 1280 (H) x 800 (V) active-pixel array. Capturing both continuous video and single frames, the AR0145CS sensors are ideal for scanning and industrial inspection applications.
These sensors offer sophisticated camera features, including auto exposure control, pixel binning, row- and column-skip modes, and windowing. An innovative global shutter pixel design allows the sensors to capture moving scenes with speed and accuracy. The integrated MIPI interface features 1 or 2-lanes at a resolution of 8- or 10-bits.
The AR0145CS image sensors include automatic black level calibration (ABLC) and produce clear, low-noise images in low-light and bright scenes. The sensors are programmable through a simple, two-wire interface and include an on-chip trigger mode for synchronisation, built-in flash control, and two on-chip phase lock loops (PLLs). With this combination of features, these sensors are suitable for a wide range of applications, including bar code scanners, gesture recognition, augmented reality, biometrics, surveillance, HD video, and machine vision.
