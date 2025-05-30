Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Opto-Electronics



Print this page printer friendly version

Adaptive optics’ power solution

30 May 2025 Opto-Electronics

In a partnership with the European Southern Observatory (ESO), an intergovernmental research organisation for ground-based astronomy, Microgate and ESO build the adaptive mirrors for the newest and largest generation of Extremely Large Telescopes (ELTs); which are ground zero for exploring new galaxies, stars and planets. The primary challenge of these telescopes is to capture light from the distant past to learn more about the origins of our Universe. The new ESO-ELT houses a primary mirror with an impressive 39-metre diameter that collects the scarce photons available from distant stars and galaxies.

The ESO-ELT M4 mirror is 2,4 metres in diameter and is made of highly specialised glass with a thickness of about 1,9 millimetres. The mirror uses coil-motors that are driven by a precise current driver and a series of co-located permanent magnets to provide the necessary force to deform the mirror. This process is performed across the entire surface of the mirror using 5316 motors, each with an inter-axis distance, or pitch, of about 30 millimetres.

The adaptive mirror physically floats on the magnetic field generated by the motor coils. This allows a dedicated control current to locally deform the mirror and correct the shape using an equivalent number of highly sensitive capacitive, or position sensors with an accuracy in the nanometre range. Using electronic systems which operate at a frequency of about 100 kHz, Microgate engineers can completely redefine the shape of the mirror in one millisecond. The result is an extremely sharp and clean rendered image.

Precise manipulation and thermal management of the adaptive optics system is critical and requires all exposed surfaces to be kept close to ambient temperature to avoid local turbulence. The power system challenge is made even more difficult by the limited space.

Vicor’s DCM3623 series of DC-DC converter power modules was specifically selected by Microgate to power this process. The power system board is mounted on the underside of the gas-cooled cold plate, and each module powers up to 36 motor channels, eliminating complex wiring.

“Vicor’s high-efficiency and high-power density modules are very compact and reliable, and take up very little space on the circuit board,” said Gerald Angerer, hardware engineer, Microgate. “These miniaturised power converters are the best option for us. We have been using them for more than 10 years and there is currently no comparable substitute.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

PhotoMOS relays
Future Electronics Opto-Electronics
The AQY221R2SX and AQY221R2S PhotoMOS from Panasonic Industry ensures excellent characteristics and high-speed switching performance.

Read more...
Mouser now shipping onsemi’s image sensors
TRX Electronics Opto-Electronics
The AR0145CS is a 1/4,3-inch CMOS digital image sensor with a 1280 (H) x 800 (V) active-pixel array that can capture both continuous video and single frames.

Read more...
Ultra-high speed photo detection
Opto-Electronics
TDK Corporation has announced a photo-spintronic conversion element combining optical, electronic, and magnetic elements that can respond at an ultra-high speed of 20 picoseconds.

Read more...
High-speed lasers
RFiber Solutions Opto-Electronics
Macom are a high-volume manufacturer of lasers, deploying more than 100 million devices with a reliability of less than 50 FIT and greater than 100 years of wear-out lifetime

Read more...
High-performance optical interconnect
Opto-Electronics
STMicroelectronics has unveiled its next generation of proprietary technologies for higher-performing optical interconnect in datacentres and AI clusters.

Read more...
Wide input voltage buck-boost converter
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The MAX77859 from Analog Devices is a high-efficiency, high-performance buck-boost converter targeted for systems requiring a wide input voltage range of between 2,5 and 22 V.

Read more...
High-density power module for AI at the edge applications
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The MCPF1412 power module from Microchip has integrated I2C and PMBus interfaces for flexible configuration and monitoring.

Read more...
When it comes to long-term reliability of RF amplifier ICs, focus first on die junction temperature
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
When considering the long-term reliability of integrated circuits, a common misconception is that high package or die thermal resistance is problematic. However, high or low thermal resistance, by itself, tells an incomplete story.

Read more...
High-performance processor for edge-AI
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32MP23 microprocessor from STMicroelectronics is the latest addition to the STM32MP2 series, designed to meet the demands of industrial, IoT, and edge AI applications.

Read more...
6 GHz power amplifier
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Analog Devices’ ADPA1116 is a 0,3 to 6 GHz GaN-based power amplifier with a saturated output power (POUT) of 39,5 dBm.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved