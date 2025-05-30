Ultra-high speed photo detection

TDK Corporation has announced that it has developed the world’s first ‘Spin Photo Detector’, a photo-spintronic conversion element combining optical, electronic, and magnetic elements that can respond at an ultra-high speed of 20 picoseconds (20 x 10-12 s) using light with a wavelength of 800 nm. This is more than 10X faster than conventional semiconductor-based photo detectors. This new device is expected to be a key driver for implementing photoelectric conversion technology that boosts data transmission and data processing speed, particularly in AI applications, while simultaneously reducing power consumption.

Transferring mass amounts of data at higher speeds and with lower power consumption is an inevitable need as AI evolves. To process data and make calculations, data is currently transferred between CPU/GPU chips as well as from, and to, memory by electrical signals. Therefore, there is an increasing need for optical communication and optical interconnects, which offer high speeds that do not decrease with interconnect distance. Photoelectronic conversion technology is also gaining global interest as a very compact fusion of both optical and electronic elements.

To address these challenges, TDK adapted its magnetic tunnel junction (MTJ) technology, which is currently used in billions of HDD heads, for photonics. One of the major advantages of this technology is that it does not require crystal growth using a single crystal substrate, and the device can be formed regardless of the substrate material. Comparatively, conventional semiconductor-based photo detectors have physical limitations at shorter wavelengths.

Because the Spin Photo Detector has a completely different operating principle and uses an electron heating phenomenon, it can operate at ultra-high speeds even when the wavelength is shortened. In addition, the operating wavelength range is wide, and it has been confirmed that it can operate from visible light to near-infrared light. TDK has successfully demonstrated the Spin Photo Detector with Nihon University in Japan, a research pioneer for the measurement of ultrafast phenomena of magnetic material.

With the ability to detect visible light at high speeds, the spin photo detector will be useful in applications projected for future growth, such as devices for AR/VR smart glasses and high-speed image sensors.

For more information visit www.tdk.com






