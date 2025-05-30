High-speed lasers

Macom offers a full suite of high-speed Fabry-Perot (FP) lasers, Distributed Feedback Lasers (DFB) and high-power CW lasers in the O-band and C-band.

They are a high-volume manufacturer of lasers, deploying more than 100 million devices with a reliability of less than 50 FIT and greater than 100 years of wear-out lifetime. Manufacturing with a 4-inch fab and 100% wafer-scale testing allows a competitive cost profile and scalability for any current and future applications.

The range of lasers cover the entire O-band and C-band with a full suite of FP and DFB lasers in single die or arrays for single or multiple wavelength application. They cover bandwidths from CW to 25Gb/s NRZ or 53Gb/s PAM4, and can be used for cooled, uncooled and non-hermetic applications over a wide range of temperatures.

Macom’s lasers have been developed for wireless backhaul, data centre, PON, RF-over-Fiber, LiDAR, optical sensors, co-packaged optics, and coherent lite applications.

Credit(s)

RFiber Solutions





