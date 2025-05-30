Categories

Power Electronics / Power Management



Reliable power solution

30 May 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management


The Mibbo MLD-120W-xxVx is a robust DIN-rail mounted DC-DC converter specifically designed for industrial and automation applications. It offers a reliable power conversion solution with a 120 W output capacity, making it suitable for various demanding environments.

The converter accepts four DC input ranges starting from 9 V and going up to 154 V. It delivers a consistent DC output in voltages covering 12, 24 and 48 V, adjustable by ±10%. Typical efficiencies of up to 91% minimise energy loss and heat generation.

A full range of protection is integrated including short circuit, overload, overvoltage, input reverse polarity, and input undervoltage. Operating in temperatures ranging from -40 to 70°C, the unit is suitable for harsh industrial conditions. The MLD-120W-xxV2 series is ideal for use in industrial control systems, automation equipment, and other applications requiring stable and efficient DC power conversion.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 66 231 1900
Email: [email protected]
www: www.conical.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Conical Technologies


