Reliable power solution

The Mibbo MLD-120W-xxVx is a robust DIN-rail mounted DC-DC converter specifically designed for industrial and automation applications. It offers a reliable power conversion solution with a 120 W output capacity, making it suitable for various demanding environments.
The converter accepts four DC input ranges starting from 9 V and going up to 154 V. It delivers a consistent DC output in voltages covering 12, 24 and 48 V, adjustable by ±10%. Typical efficiencies of up to 91% minimise energy loss and heat generation.
A full range of protection is integrated including short circuit, overload, overvoltage, input reverse polarity, and input undervoltage. Operating in temperatures ranging from -40 to 70°C, the unit is suitable for harsh industrial conditions. The MLD-120W-xxV2 series is ideal for use in industrial control systems, automation equipment, and other applications requiring stable and efficient DC power conversion.
Easing the path for IPPs navigating local energy regulations
Power Electronics / Power Management
Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and developers venturing into South Africa’s renewable energy sector face an onerous and challenging regulatory landscape characterised by uncertainty in securing grid connections and considerable development costs.
Read more...Wide input voltage buck-boost converter Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MAX77859 from Analog Devices is a high-efficiency, high-performance buck-boost converter targeted for systems requiring a wide input voltage range of between 2,5 and 22 V.
Read more...Development kit for TI’s SN6507
Power Electronics / Power Management
This comprehensive solution is designed to help engineers evaluate the performance of TI’s SN6507 transformer driver for isolated power supplies.
Read more...High-voltage IGBT Hi-Q Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Diotec Semiconductor has launched the DIW030M060 IGBT, a 600 V, 30 A device with a built-in reverse diode.
Read more...DC converter for Hi-Rel applications Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MFK2812S from Crane Aerospace & Electronics is a DC-DC converter with an input voltage range of 16 to 50 V and an output of 12 V at up to 2,08 A.