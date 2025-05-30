Categories

Hirose Electric’s push-on bayonet lock connectors

30 May 2025 Interconnection


Hirose Electric’s HR22K Series is a compact, waterproof, and oil-resistant connector designed for demanding industrial environments. Featuring a push-on bayonet lock, it allows for quick and secure connections with a simple push-to-mate and rotate-to-release mechanism.

Built for durability, the HR22K is IPX7-rated when mated, ensuring excellent resistance to water and oil. Its spiral strain relief protects cables from bending damage, making it ideal for tight spaces where flexibility is crucial.

With CAT5e performance, the HR22K by Hirose supports high-speed data transmission, making it suitable for industrial communication systems. Rated for 2 A and 140 V DC, it delivers reliable performance for both power and data applications.

Ideal applications include power and data transmission, industrial robots, and machine tools.


Tel: +27 10 447 0180
Email: [email protected]
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/abacus
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Abacus


