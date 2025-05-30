First NVMe SSD Built with 8th-gen BiCS FLASH

KIOXIA recently announced the development and prototype demonstration of its new KIOXIA CM9 Series PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSDs. These next-generation drives are the first enterprise SSDs built with KIOXIA’s 8th generation BiCS FLASH TLC-based 3D flash memory, which incorporates CMOS directly Bonded to Array (CBA) technology. This technology is an architectural innovation that delivers significant advances in power efficiency, performance and density, and sustainability, while doubling available capacity per flash device.
As the demands of modern computing intensify, applications such as AI, machine learning, and high-performance computing require a sophisticated solid state storage infrastructure requiring, not only enterprise-class performance, but also higher power efficiency. This is to ensure scalability and manageable operational costs. Addressing these requirements is central to the design of the KIOXIA CM9 Series, which is purpose-built to support next-generation data centre workloads.
The CM9 Series SSDs deliver performance improvements of up to approximately 65% in random write, 55% in random read, and 95% in sequential write compared to the previous generation. Performance-per-watt gains include approximately 55% better sequential read and 75% better sequential write efficiency.
At the core of the CM9 Series is KIOXIA’s most advanced 3D flash memory to date that employs a CBA-based architecture. This architecture significantly increases the NAND interface speed, enhances density and power efficiency and lowers latency, which directly benefits SSD performance.
With CBA technology, each CMOS wafer and cell array wafer is manufactured separately in its optimised condition and then bonded together to deliver enhanced bit density and fast NAND I/O speed. Fabrication of the cell and peripheral separately enables optimisation of each, eliminating the trade-off between cell reliability and I/O speed.
IMU with dual-sensing capability EBV Electrolink
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
ST’s 6-axis inertial measurement unit integrates a dual accelerometer up to 320g and embedded AI for activity tracking and high-impact sensing.
Read more...QuecPi smart development board iCorp Technologies
Computer/Embedded Technology
The QuecPi Alpha smart MOB development board is Quectel’s smart development board based on Qualcomm’s QCS6490 high-performance 64-bit octa-core processor.
Read more...Eskom announces PV registration extension
Computer/Embedded Technology
The South African Photovoltaic Industry Association has welcomed Eskom’s decision to extend its zero-registration fee policy and free smart meter installation for residential Small-Scale Embedded Generation customers until March 2026.
Read more...KIOXIA pioneer new 3D Flash technology EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
KIOXIA Corporation and Sandisk Corporation have pioneered a state-of-the-art 3D flash memory technology, setting the industry benchmark with a 4,8 Gb/s NAND interface speed, superior power efficiency, and heightened density.
Read more...Unlock enhanced wireless performance
Computer/Embedded Technology
Duxbury Networking has introduced Cambium Networks’ Deep Virtual Circuit (Deep VC) technology, a free upgrade for the PMP 450 platform that will transform wireless broadband performance across the country.
Read more...Super-fast H.264 encoder FPGA core EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
An ITAR-compliant H.264 core designed for AMD FPGAs provides baseline H.264 support and is currently the smallest and fastest FPGA core in the industry.
Read more...Power IC supplies 1650 W EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Power Integrations has announced a two-fold increase in power output from the HiperLCS-2 chipset with the new device now being able to deliver up to 1650 W of continuous output power.
Read more...Computing in industrial environments Vepac Electronics
Computer/Embedded Technology
The Panasonic Toughbook CF-33/CF33 Tablet is a 12,0-inch fully rugged device with hot-swappable twin batteries and highly configurable capabilities.