First NVMe SSD Built with 8th-gen BiCS FLASH

30 May 2025 Computer/Embedded Technology


Figure 1. KIOXIA CM9 Series NVMe SSD.

KIOXIA recently announced the development and prototype demonstration of its new KIOXIA CM9 Series PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSDs. These next-generation drives are the first enterprise SSDs built with KIOXIA’s 8th generation BiCS FLASH TLC-based 3D flash memory, which incorporates CMOS directly Bonded to Array (CBA) technology. This technology is an architectural innovation that delivers significant advances in power efficiency, performance and density, and sustainability, while doubling available capacity per flash device.

As the demands of modern computing intensify, applications such as AI, machine learning, and high-performance computing require a sophisticated solid state storage infrastructure requiring, not only enterprise-class performance, but also higher power efficiency. This is to ensure scalability and manageable operational costs. Addressing these requirements is central to the design of the KIOXIA CM9 Series, which is purpose-built to support next-generation data centre workloads.

The CM9 Series SSDs deliver performance improvements of up to approximately 65% in random write, 55% in random read, and 95% in sequential write compared to the previous generation. Performance-per-watt gains include approximately 55% better sequential read and 75% better sequential write efficiency.

At the core of the CM9 Series is KIOXIA’s most advanced 3D flash memory to date that employs a CBA-based architecture. This architecture significantly increases the NAND interface speed, enhances density and power efficiency and lowers latency, which directly benefits SSD performance.

With CBA technology, each CMOS wafer and cell array wafer is manufactured separately in its optimised condition and then bonded together to deliver enhanced bit density and fast NAND I/O speed. Fabrication of the cell and peripheral separately enables optimisation of each, eliminating the trade-off between cell reliability and I/O speed.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 236 1900
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ebv.com
Articles: More information and articles about EBV Electrolink


