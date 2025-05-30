Coupled inductor for high-performance applications
30 May 2025
Passive Components
Würth Elektronik has introduced its WE-HCMD (high current multiphase dual) high-current inductor, specially developed for use in TLVR (trans-inductor voltage regulator) topologies. This coil with MnZn core is characterised by its high permeability and extremely low RDC values, which achieves excellent power density and very high efficiency. In the finished device, it excels with its fast transient response and low voltage drop. The new component also reduces application costs and saves space, as it allows for a smaller nominal output capacitor.
The WE-HCMD family offers coupled inductors with a coupling factor of up to 0,98 and an inductance range from 70 nH to 200 nH. The saturation current goes up to 190 A at a rated current of 78 A. The internal resistance is just 0,125 mΩ and it is designed for operating temperatures up to 125°C.
WE-HCMD is ideal for TLVR applications that are specifically designed for sudden load transients. Areas of application for the coupled inductor include multiphase voltage regulators for CPU motherboards, FPGAs, GPUs, AI chips, servers, or high-power ASIC applications.
For more information contact Würth Elektronik eiSos, +27 71 634 1722, [email protected], www.we-online.com
