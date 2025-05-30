MCU for low-power, IoT applications

Silicon Labs recently announced the PG26, a general-purpose microcontroller with a dedicated matrix vector processor to enhance AI/ML hardware accelerator speeds. The MCU offers an impressive 3200 kB of Flash and 512 kB of RAM. This combination allows for more complex AI/ML models, larger customer applications, and bigger ML models for more accuracy.
It also offers a rich peripheral set with a substantial number of GPIOs which enables better system integration. Its 64 GPIOs and four additional analog-only pins reduce the need for external components. The high performance, multicore compute platform consisting of an 80 MHz Cortex-M33 core is also equipped with Secure Vault High to improve efficiency and security.
Its low power consumption and small form factor are ideal for energy-sensitive applications. Its precision analog capabilities and integrated low-energy LCD controller are ideal for applications requiring accurate measurements and display functionalities, while maintaining low-power performance.
EEPROMs for industrial and military markets
Designed to ensure the data retention and the secure and safe boot of digital systems, the memory product line includes small and medium density EEPROMs from 16 kb to 1 Mb.
High-performance processor for edge-AI
The STM32MP23 microprocessor from STMicroelectronics is the latest addition to the STM32MP2 series, designed to meet the demands of industrial, IoT, and edge AI applications.
Bluetooth Lite SoCs purpose built for IoT
Whether it is enabling predictive maintenance on industrial equipment, tracking assets in dense environments, or running for years on a coin cell battery in ultra-low power sensors, developers need solutions that are lean, reliable, and ready to scale with emerging use cases.