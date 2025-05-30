Categories

MCU for low-power, IoT applications

30 May 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory


Silicon Labs recently announced the PG26, a general-purpose microcontroller with a dedicated matrix vector processor to enhance AI/ML hardware accelerator speeds. The MCU offers an impressive 3200 kB of Flash and 512 kB of RAM. This combination allows for more complex AI/ML models, larger customer applications, and bigger ML models for more accuracy.

It also offers a rich peripheral set with a substantial number of GPIOs which enables better system integration. Its 64 GPIOs and four additional analog-only pins reduce the need for external components. The high performance, multicore compute platform consisting of an 80 MHz Cortex-M33 core is also equipped with Secure Vault High to improve efficiency and security.

Its low power consumption and small form factor are ideal for energy-sensitive applications. Its precision analog capabilities and integrated low-energy LCD controller are ideal for applications requiring accurate measurements and display functionalities, while maintaining low-power performance.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 0144
Email: [email protected]
www: www.nuvisionelec.com
Articles: More information and articles about NuVision Electronics


