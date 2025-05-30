Wide input voltage buck-boost converter

30 May 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management





The MAX77859 from Analog Devices is a high-efficiency, high-performance buck-boost converter targeted for systems requiring a wide input voltage range (2,5 to 22 V). The IC can supply up to 6 A of output current in buck mode and up to 4 A in boost mode (V IN = 3,7 V, V OUT = 5 V) . The IC allows systems to change the output voltage dynamically through the integrated I2C serial interface.

The MAX77859A also features an I2C-adjustable output current limit with resolutions of 50 mA/step (with 10 mΩ sense resistance) to support USB-C PPS requirements. In contrast, the MAX77859B is a non-PPS version and is optimised for low quiescent current. Systems equipped with the MAX77859 can provide fast-charging peripheral devices with higher output voltage, minimising power loss across cable/connector and reducing charging time.

Applications include USB PD 3.0 (PPS) dynamically-reconfigurable processor applications and space-constrained designs.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





