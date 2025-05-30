Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Wide input voltage buck-boost converter

30 May 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management


The MAX77859 from Analog Devices is a high-efficiency, high-performance buck-boost converter targeted for systems requiring a wide input voltage range (2,5 to 22 V). The IC can supply up to 6 A of output current in buck mode and up to 4 A in boost mode (VIN = 3,7 V, VOUT = 5 V). The IC allows systems to change the output voltage dynamically through the integrated I2C serial interface.

The MAX77859A also features an I2C-adjustable output current limit with resolutions of 50 mA/step (with 10 mΩ sense resistance) to support USB-C PPS requirements. In contrast, the MAX77859B is a non-PPS version and is optimised for low quiescent current. Systems equipped with the MAX77859 can provide fast-charging peripheral devices with higher output voltage, minimising power loss across cable/connector and reducing charging time.

Applications include USB PD 3.0 (PPS) dynamically-reconfigurable processor applications and space-constrained designs.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Adaptive optics’ power solution
Altron Arrow Opto-Electronics
Vicor power-dense adaptive optical modules enable colossal telescopes to look into the past for deep space discoveries.

Read more...
Reliable power solution
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
The Mibbo MLD-120W-xxVx is a robust DIN-rail mounted DC-DC converter with a 120 W output capacity specifically designed for industrial and automation applications.

Read more...
Easing the path for IPPs navigating local energy regulations
Power Electronics / Power Management
Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and developers venturing into South Africa’s renewable energy sector face an onerous and challenging regulatory landscape characterised by uncertainty in securing grid connections and considerable development costs.

Read more...
High-density power module for AI at the edge applications
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The MCPF1412 power module from Microchip has integrated I2C and PMBus interfaces for flexible configuration and monitoring.

Read more...
When it comes to long-term reliability of RF amplifier ICs, focus first on die junction temperature
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
When considering the long-term reliability of integrated circuits, a common misconception is that high package or die thermal resistance is problematic. However, high or low thermal resistance, by itself, tells an incomplete story.

Read more...
High-performance processor for edge-AI
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32MP23 microprocessor from STMicroelectronics is the latest addition to the STM32MP2 series, designed to meet the demands of industrial, IoT, and edge AI applications.

Read more...
Development kit for TI’s SN6507
Power Electronics / Power Management
This comprehensive solution is designed to help engineers evaluate the performance of TI’s SN6507 transformer driver for isolated power supplies.

Read more...
6 GHz power amplifier
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Analog Devices’ ADPA1116 is a 0,3 to 6 GHz GaN-based power amplifier with a saturated output power (POUT) of 39,5 dBm.

Read more...
STM releases innovative GNSS receiver
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics recently introduced the Teseo VI family of global navigation satellite system receivers aimed at high-volume precise positioning use cases.

Read more...
Integrated STM32WBA6 wireless microcontrollers
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
Cost-efficient and highly integrated embedded controllers for emerging 2,4 GHz wireless applications in smart home, health, factory, and agriculture.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved