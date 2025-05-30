IMU with dual-sensing capability

The LSM6DSV320X from STMicroelectronics is a high-end, low-noise, low-power, small IMU. It features a 3-axis digital low-g accelerometer at 16 g, a 3-axis digital high-g accelerometer at 320 g, and a 3-axis digital gyroscope, which offers the best IMU sensor with an architecture for processing acceleration and angular rate data on four separate channels (user interface, OIS, EIS, and high-g accelerometer data). This IMU enables a new range of applications targeting emergency calls, fall/drop reconstruction, intense movement tracking, concussion monitoring, among others.

The device enables edge AI computing, leveraging a finite state machine (FSM) for configurable motion tracking, and a machine learning core (MLC) for context awareness with exportable AI features for personal electronics and IoT applications.

The LSM6DSV320X features adaptive self-configuration to optimise power consumption. The digital circuitry also includes ST’s sensor fusion low-power technology for spatial orientation.

