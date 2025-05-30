IMU with dual-sensing capability

The LSM6DSV320X from STMicroelectronics is a high-end, low-noise, low-power, small IMU. It features a 3-axis digital low-g accelerometer at 16 g, a 3-axis digital high-g accelerometer at 320 g, and a 3-axis digital gyroscope, which offers the best IMU sensor with an architecture for processing acceleration and angular rate data on four separate channels (user interface, OIS, EIS, and high-g accelerometer data). This IMU enables a new range of applications targeting emergency calls, fall/drop reconstruction, intense movement tracking, concussion monitoring, among others.
The device enables edge AI computing, leveraging a finite state machine (FSM) for configurable motion tracking, and a machine learning core (MLC) for context awareness with exportable AI features for personal electronics and IoT applications.
The LSM6DSV320X features adaptive self-configuration to optimise power consumption. The digital circuitry also includes ST’s sensor fusion low-power technology for spatial orientation.
First NVMe SSD Built with 8th-gen BiCS FLASH
KIOXIA recently announced the development and prototype demonstration of its new KIOXIA CM9 Series PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSDs, which incorporates CMOS directly Bonded to Array technology.
Silanna Semiconductor has announced the launch of Plural, a new generation of data converters for customers eager to find a more available, affordable, high-performance alternative to existing brands.
The specifications of the ADA4620 make it optimal as a front-end amplifier in a data-acquisition system, or for a TIA circuit with high input impedance.
KIOXIA Corporation and Sandisk Corporation have pioneered a state-of-the-art 3D flash memory technology, setting the industry benchmark with a 4,8 Gb/s NAND interface speed, superior power efficiency, and heightened density.
An ITAR-compliant H.264 core designed for AMD FPGAs provides baseline H.264 support and is currently the smallest and fastest FPGA core in the industry.
Aerospace and defence system designers are demanding scalable and high-performance I/O solutions and while traditional mezzanine standards have proven reliable, they often fall short of meeting modern bandwidth, size, and flexibility requirements.
The SGM621B is a high accuracy, high voltage instrumentation amplifier, which is designed to set any gain from 1 to 10 000 with one external resistor.
Power Integrations has announced a two-fold increase in power output from the HiperLCS-2 chipset with the new device now being able to deliver up to 1650 W of continuous output power.