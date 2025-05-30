Industrial Ethernet time sensitive networking switch

The ADIN3310 and ADIN6310 are 3-port and 6-port Gigabit Ethernet time sensitive networking (TSN) switches with integrated security primarily designed for industrial Ethernet applications. Each port can be configured to operate at different speeds. These switches have uncommitted media access controller (MAC) interfaces and can be paired with Analog Devices’ physical (PHY) layer devices such as ADIN1100, ADIN1200, and ADIN1300, to form a low power, low latency system.
Four serial gigabit media independent interface (SGMII) and serialiser/deserialiser (serdes) interfaces allow backplane connections, connectivity to SFP modules, and cascade switches. The switch supports the suite of IEEE 802.1Q time sensitive networking bridging features required by IEEE 60802 standard, providing quality of service (QoS) for latency sensitive streams.
Applications include factory and process automation, motion control, robots/cobots, and energy automation.
Read more...Automotive-grade digital isolators
The NSI83xx series of capacitive-based isolators from NOVOSENSE Microelectronics offer superior EOS resilience and minimal power noise susceptibility.
Read more...Wi-Fi in 2025: When is Wi-Fi 7 the answer? iCorp Technologies
Wi-Fi 7 introduces multi-link operation and lower latency, a game-changing feature that allows devices to transmit and receive data across multiple frequency bands simultaneously to significantly reduce network congestion.
Read more...Bluetooth Lite SoCs purpose built for IoT NuVision Electronics
Whether it is enabling predictive maintenance on industrial equipment, tracking assets in dense environments, or running for years on a coin cell battery in ultra-low power sensors, developers need solutions that are lean, reliable, and ready to scale with emerging use cases.
Read more...LTE Cat 1bis module Otto Wireless Solutions
The A7673X LTE Cat 1bis module from SimCom is engineered to meet the growing demands of the IoT industry, offering exceptional performance and seamless integration.
Read more...Track with precision Electrocomp
KYOCERA AVX provides innovative antennas for cellular, LTE-M, NB-IoT, LoRa, GNSS, BLE, UWB, Wi-Fi, and future Satellite IoT.
Read more...Wi-Fi 7 front-end module RF Design
The Qorvo QPF4609 is an integrated front end module designed for 802.11be systems that has integrated matching, which minimises layout area.
Read more...Multi-channel downconverter Vepac Electronics
The Downconverter from Crane Aerospace is a converter that operates from 2 to 18 GHz and delivers a noise figure of 11 dB with an attenuation range of 25 dB.
Read more...6 GHz power amplifier Altron Arrow
Analog Devices’ ADPA1116 is a 0,3 to 6 GHz GaN-based power amplifier with a saturated output power (POUT) of 39,5 dBm.