Industrial Ethernet time sensitive networking switch

The ADIN3310 and ADIN6310 are 3-port and 6-port Gigabit Ethernet time sensitive networking (TSN) switches with integrated security primarily designed for industrial Ethernet applications. Each port can be configured to operate at different speeds. These switches have uncommitted media access controller (MAC) interfaces and can be paired with Analog Devices’ physical (PHY) layer devices such as ADIN1100, ADIN1200, and ADIN1300, to form a low power, low latency system.

Four serial gigabit media independent interface (SGMII) and serialiser/deserialiser (serdes) interfaces allow backplane connections, connectivity to SFP modules, and cascade switches. The switch supports the suite of IEEE 802.1Q time sensitive networking bridging features required by IEEE 60802 standard, providing quality of service (QoS) for latency sensitive streams.

Applications include factory and process automation, motion control, robots/cobots, and energy automation.

