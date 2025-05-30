ST’s graphical no-code design software

MEMS-Studio is a complete desktop software solution designed to develop embedded AI features, evaluate embedded libraries, analyse data, and design no-code algorithms for the entire portfolio of ST’s MEMS sensors. This unique software solution offers a versatile development environment, enabling the evaluation and programming of all MEMS sensors, and launches a new generation of solutions to expand the functions of the well-established applications Unico-GUI, Unicleo-GUI, and AlgoBuilder.

MEMS-Studio offers the following user experience:

• Sensor evaluation for motion, environmental, and infrared sensors in the MEMS portfolio.

• Configuration and testing of in-sensor features such as the finite state machine (FSM), machine learning core (MLC), and intelligent sensor processing unit (ISPU).

• Runtime and offline data analysis.

• No-code graphical design of algorithms.

MEMS-Studio is part of the ST Edge AI Suite, which is an integrated collection of software tools, designed to facilitate the development and deployment of embedded AI applications.

