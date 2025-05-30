ST’s graphical no-code design software
30 May 2025
Design Automation
MEMS-Studio is a complete desktop software solution designed to develop embedded AI features, evaluate embedded libraries, analyse data, and design no-code algorithms for the entire portfolio of ST’s MEMS sensors. This unique software solution offers a versatile development environment, enabling the evaluation and programming of all MEMS sensors, and launches a new generation of solutions to expand the functions of the well-established applications Unico-GUI, Unicleo-GUI, and AlgoBuilder.
MEMS-Studio offers the following user experience:
• Sensor evaluation for motion, environmental, and infrared sensors in the MEMS portfolio.
• Configuration and testing of in-sensor features such as the finite state machine (FSM), machine learning core (MLC), and intelligent sensor processing unit (ISPU).
• Runtime and offline data analysis.
• No-code graphical design of algorithms.
MEMS-Studio is part of the ST Edge AI Suite, which is an integrated collection of software tools, designed to facilitate the development and deployment of embedded AI applications.
For more information visit https://bit.ly/3FeaQ39
