Expert perspectives on robotics and AI
30 May 2025
AI & ML
Mouser Electronics has announced a new eBook in collaboration with Analog Devices and Samtec exploring how robotics, artificial intelligence and machine learning are transforming the landscape of manufacturing, logistics, and beyond. By enhancing automation with precision motion control, sensor-based perception and adaptive capabilities, designers are able to create robotic solutions that enable more reliable, real-time operation and safety in dynamic environments.
In the eBook titled ‘9 Experts Discuss Robotics, AI, and ML in Industrial Applications’, engineers from ADI, Samtec, and other companies discuss how AI and ML have introduced unprecedented levels of adaptability to the factory floor. Through AI and ML, robots are now able to perceive their environment, recognise patterns, and make decisions based on real-time data. The eBook also highlights many of the products that both ADI and Samtec offer that support the integration of AI and ML into industrial automation.
For more information visit https://bit.ly/4mn9pjN
Further reading:
Accelerating AI adoption in MCU manufacturing
Editor's Choice AI & ML
To gain the value of ML functionality, designers of MCU-based devices have to adopt a new development method and accept a new type of probabilistic rather than deterministic output.
Read more...
Altron Arrow: Empowering innovation with STMicroelectronics AI processors
Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice AI & ML
ST’s AI processors are not only smarter and faster, but also incredibly efficient, enabling a new wave of intelligent solutions across multiple industries.
Read more...
How AI is transforming software engineering
AI & ML
Artificial Intelligence is fundamentally reshaping the landscape of software engineering, particularly in South Africa, where the demand for innovative solutions is rapidly increasing.
Read more...
Quantum computing explained
AI & ML
Quantum computers are an emerging technology which has the potential to change our world, and work by harnessing quantum physics – the strange, often counterintuitive laws that govern the universe at its smallest scales and coldest temperatures.
Read more...
AI-powered weather forecasts across Africa
AI & ML
Using MetNet-3, an advanced AI weather model, precipitation is predicted with high accuracy via satellite data, which fills gaps in current radar coverage.
Read more...
From the editor's desk: Groq – the future of AI processing?
Technews Publishing
AI & ML
The introduction of Groq’s ASIC-based approach to AI inferencing marks a significant shift in the landscape of LLMs.
Read more...
Development kit for AI and edge applications
TRX Electronics
AI & ML
Mouser Electronics is now shipping the new Digi ConnectCore MP255 development kit, which boasts a versatile, secure, and cost-effective wireless system-on-module (SOM), designed for maximum power efficiency to support battery-powered and industrial AI applications.
Read more...
New platforms that deliver advanced edge AI capabilities
AI & ML
The SOM-5000, VAB-5000, and ARTiGO A5000 from VIA Technologies are powered by Mediatek Genio and designed for industrial, commercial and consumer applications.
Read more...
Ryzen-based computer on module
Altron Arrow
AI & ML
SolidRun announced the launch of its new Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module, configurable with the eight-core/16-thread Ryzen Embedded V3C48 processor.
Read more...
What is an NPU?
AI & ML
A neural processing unit is a specialised hardware accelerator designed to efficiently process tasks related to artificial intelligence, in particular deep learning models.
Read more...