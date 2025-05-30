Expert perspectives on robotics and AI

Mouser Electronics has announced a new eBook in collaboration with Analog Devices and Samtec exploring how robotics, artificial intelligence and machine learning are transforming the landscape of manufacturing, logistics, and beyond. By enhancing automation with precision motion control, sensor-based perception and adaptive capabilities, designers are able to create robotic solutions that enable more reliable, real-time operation and safety in dynamic environments.

In the eBook titled ‘9 Experts Discuss Robotics, AI, and ML in Industrial Applications’, engineers from ADI, Samtec, and other companies discuss how AI and ML have introduced unprecedented levels of adaptability to the factory floor. Through AI and ML, robots are now able to perceive their environment, recognise patterns, and make decisions based on real-time data. The eBook also highlights many of the products that both ADI and Samtec offer that support the integration of AI and ML into industrial automation.

