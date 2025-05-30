Analyser and voltmeter capability added to portable instruments

Anritsu Company had added Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) and Vector Voltmeter (VVM) measurements to their industry standard Site Master instruments. The latest iteration of the Anritsu Site Master MS2085A and MS2089A are the most capable ever field portable instruments used by RF communications engineers. Already featuring a cable and antenna analyser and spectrum analyser, the new VNA and VVM options expand the applications supported to include filter and amplifier testing in the field as well as maintenance of radar and antenna arrays including airfield VOR and ILS navigation systems.

The VNA offers a ReadyCal option that enables testing immediately on arrival on site plus exceptional calibration stability reducing the requirement for repeated recalibrations in the field. The VVM is an essential instrument for cable phase matching in complex phased array antenna systems such as the VOR/ILS systems located at all major airports.

The VNA and VVM options are available immediately and existing instruments can be updated to include the new measurements.

