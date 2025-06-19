Webinar: Designing in a connected environment
30 May 2025
Design Automation
Altium is running a webinar to show how Altium Designer brings an entire team together when working in a connected environment. With Altium Designer and its data management platform, the team will always be up to date with the latest design documents and be able to comment on schematic, PCB, BOM and assembly drawings. With Altium’s managed workflows, everyone can ensure that they are all acting according to predefined milestones.
The following is a glimpse of what will be covered in the webinar:
• How easy it is to set access rights for design data and share it -with the entire team or even external partners.
• How to cope with feedback for all the different design documents from the whole team leading to design review.
• How multiple engineers can work together on the same design at the same time.
• How to track component availability changes on the market and easily find replacement parts for your design.
• How to work with managed workflows.
• Routing on a 3D surface.
The webinar will take place on:
Date: 19 June 2025
Time: 12:00 (SAST)
To register, visit https://resources.altium.com/webinars/altium-designer-overview-webinar
