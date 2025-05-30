What is solar I-V curve?

30 May 2025

A solar I-V (current-voltage) curve is a graph that visually represents the relationship between the current and voltage produced by a solar cell or panel under specific conditions. The I-V curve shows how the amount of current flowing from a solar panel changes as the voltage across it changes. It is used to help identify performance issues and optimise energy production.

The following linked video from Fluke explains the concept of why I-V curve tracing is important when working with solar installations:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RMQ-ooRZ5dU&utm_source=PressVideo-Dataweek&utm_medium=Fluke&utm_campaign=FLK-I-V-Curve-How-I-V-Curve-Tracing-Measures-Solar-Panel-Performance

Credit(s)

Comtest





