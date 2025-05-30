Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Multimedia, Videos



Print this page printer friendly version

What is solar I-V curve?

30 May 2025 Multimedia, Videos

A solar I-V (current-voltage) curve is a graph that visually represents the relationship between the current and voltage produced by a solar cell or panel under specific conditions. The I-V curve shows how the amount of current flowing from a solar panel changes as the voltage across it changes. It is used to help identify performance issues and optimise energy production.

The following linked video from Fluke explains the concept of why I-V curve tracing is important when working with solar installations:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RMQ-ooRZ5dU&utm_source=PressVideo-Dataweek&utm_medium=Fluke&utm_campaign=FLK-I-V-Curve-How-I-V-Curve-Tracing-Measures-Solar-Panel-Performance


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1821
Email: [email protected]
www: www.comtest.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Comtest


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

True-RMS clamp meter measures 2500 A
Comtest Test & Measurement
The Fluke 376 FC True-RMS Clamp Meter with iFlex is the most advanced troubleshooting tool for industrial and commercial electricians.

Read more...
Comtest Group celebrates 20 years!
Comtest News
The Comtest Group is proudly celebrating 20 years of successful trading in the southern African test and measurement, communications, equipment, solutions, and specialised systems markets.

Read more...
High-voltage insulation resistance testers
Comtest Test & Measurement
Two new high-voltage insulation resistance testers, from Fluke, deliver accuracy and speed in industrial and solar PV applications.

Read more...
Comtest introduces Ametek’s Mi-BEAM series
Comtest Power Electronics / Power Management
The Mi-BEAM series is a programmable DC power system that can be used in testing batteries, fuel cells, and solar inverters.

Read more...
Enhanced distribution transformer monitor
Comtest Power Electronics / Power Management
The DTM now also supports Ethernet connectivity, with compatibility for DNP3 and MODBUS protocols, and a built-in Cat M1/NB2 cellular modem allows the DTM to communicate via a cellular network.

Read more...
Time to migrate to a modern timing systems architecture
Comtest Test & Measurement
The TimeProvider XT provides operators with a clear path to replace existing SONET/SDH frequency synchronisation equipment, while adding timing and phase, essential for 5G networks.

Read more...
PicoScope 3000E Series PC-based oscilloscopes
Comtest Test & Measurement
The Pico Technology PS3417E and PS3418E are an expansion of the PicoScope 3000 series and are the world’s first USB-powered 5 GSPS PC-based oscilloscopes.

Read more...
TimeProvider 4100 grandmaster version 2.4 firmware
Comtest Test & Measurement
To continue to provide critical infrastructure operators with a secure timing solution, Microchip Technology has announced the release of version 2.4 of the TimeProvider 4100 grandmaster firmware, with an embedded BlueSky firewall function to detect potential threats and validate GNSS before using the signal as a time reference.

Read more...
Synchronous step-down controller for GaN FETs
Altron Arrow Multimedia, Videos
The LTC7890 and LTC7891 are low IQ, dual, two-phase synchronous step-down controllers that have GaN drive technology fully optimised for GaN FETs.

Read more...
Upgrade brings extra layer of detection to Fluke’s acoustic imagers
Comtest Test & Measurement
The firmware 5.0 update helps to boost efficiency and allows maintenance technicians to scan large areas quickly, and visually pinpoint technical issues before they become critical.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved