Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





AI & ML



Print this page printer friendly version

Vision-language models

30 May 2025 AI & ML

AI has undergone a huge change in the past ten years. In 2012, convolutional neural networks (CNNs) were the state of the art for computer vision. Then around 2020, vision transformers (ViTs) redefined machine learning. Today, Vision-Language Models (VLMs) are changing the game again – blending image and text understanding to power everything from autonomous vehicles to robotics to AI-driven assistants.

This introduces a major problem at present: most AI hardware isn’t built for this shift. The bulk of what is shipping in applications like ADAS is still focused on CNNs never mind transformers. VLM? No.

Fixed-function Neural Processing Units (NPUs), designed for yesterday’s vision models, can’t efficiently handle VLMs’ mix of scalar, vector, and tensor operations. These models need more than just brute-force matrix math. They require:

• Efficient memory access – AI performance often bottlenecks at data movement, not computation.

• Programmable compute – Transformers rely on attention mechanisms that traditional NPUs struggle with.

• Scalability – AI models evolve too fast for rigid architectures to keep up.

AI needs to be freely programmable. Semidynamics provides a transparent, programmable solution based on the RISC-V ISA with all the flexibility that provides.

Instead of forcing AI into one-size-fits-all accelerators, you need architectures that let you build processors better suited to your AI workload. Semidynamics’ all-in-one approach delivers all the tensor, vector and CPU functionality required in a flexible and configurable solution. Instead of locking into fixed designs, a fully configurable RISC-V processor from Semidynamics can evolve with AI models, making it ideal for workloads that demand compute designed for AI, not the other way around.

VLMs aren’t just about crunching numbers. They require a mix of vector, scalar, and matrix processing. Semidynamics’ RISC-V-based all-in-one compute element can:

• Process transformers efficiently handling matrix operations and nonlinear attention mechanisms.

• Execute complex AI logic efficiently without unnecessary compute overhead.

• Scale with new AI models, adapting as workloads evolve.

Instead of being limited by what a classic NPU can do, these processors are built for the job and are fixing AI’s biggest bottleneck: memory bandwidth. It is well-known by engineers working in AI acceleration - memory is the real problem, not raw compute power. If a processor spends more time waiting for data than processing it, efficiency is being lost.

Semidynamics’ Gazzillion memory subsystem is a game-changer in AI acceleration applications for the following reasons:

• Reduces memory bottlenecks as it feeds data-hungry AI models efficiently.

• Smarter memory access allows the system to cope with slow, external DRAM by hiding its latency.

• Dynamic prefetching minimises stalls in large-scale AI inference.

For AI workloads, data movement efficiency can be as important as FLOPS. If hardware is not optimised for both, performance is being left on the table.

AI shouldn’t be held back by hardware limitations. That’s why RISC-V processors like Semidynamic’s all-in-one designs are the future, and yet most RISC-V IP vendors are struggling to deliver the comprehensive range of IP needed to build VLM-capable NPUs. Semidynamics can provide fully configurable RISC-V IP with advanced vector processing and memory bandwidth optimisation, giving AI companies the power to build hardware that keeps up with AI’s evolution.

If your AI models are evolving, why is your processor staying the same? The AI race won’t be won by companies using generic processors. Custom compute is the edge AI companies need.

For more information visit www.semidynamics.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Expert perspectives on robotics and AI
AI & ML
Mouser Electronics has announced a new eBook in collaboration with Analog Devices and Samtec exploring how robotics, artificial intelligence and machine learning are transforming the landscape of manufacturing, logistics, and beyond.

Read more...
Accelerating AI adoption in MCU manufacturing
Editor's Choice AI & ML
To gain the value of ML functionality, designers of MCU-based devices have to adopt a new development method and accept a new type of probabilistic rather than deterministic output.

Read more...
Altron Arrow: Empowering innovation with STMicroelectronics AI processors
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice AI & ML
ST’s AI processors are not only smarter and faster, but also incredibly efficient, enabling a new wave of intelligent solutions across multiple industries.

Read more...
How AI is transforming software engineering
AI & ML
Artificial Intelligence is fundamentally reshaping the landscape of software engineering, particularly in South Africa, where the demand for innovative solutions is rapidly increasing.

Read more...
Quantum computing explained
AI & ML
Quantum computers are an emerging technology which has the potential to change our world, and work by harnessing quantum physics – the strange, often counterintuitive laws that govern the universe at its smallest scales and coldest temperatures.

Read more...
AI-powered weather forecasts across Africa
AI & ML
Using MetNet-3, an advanced AI weather model, precipitation is predicted with high accuracy via satellite data, which fills gaps in current radar coverage.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Groq – the future of AI processing?
Technews Publishing AI & ML
The introduction of Groq’s ASIC-based approach to AI inferencing marks a significant shift in the landscape of LLMs.

Read more...
Development kit for AI and edge applications
TRX Electronics AI & ML
Mouser Electronics is now shipping the new Digi ConnectCore MP255 development kit, which boasts a versatile, secure, and cost-effective wireless system-on-module (SOM), designed for maximum power efficiency to support battery-powered and industrial AI applications.

Read more...
New platforms that deliver advanced edge AI capabilities
AI & ML
The SOM-5000, VAB-5000, and ARTiGO A5000 from VIA Technologies are powered by Mediatek Genio and designed for industrial, commercial and consumer applications.

Read more...
Ryzen-based computer on module
Altron Arrow AI & ML
SolidRun announced the launch of its new Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module, configurable with the eight-core/16-thread Ryzen Embedded V3C48 processor.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved