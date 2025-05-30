Siemens streamlines design of integrated 3D ICs
30 May 2025
Design Automation
Siemens Digital Industries Software recently introduced two new solutions to its Electronic Design Automation (EDA) portfolio that help semiconductor design teams address and overcome the complexity challenges associated with the design and manufacture of 2.5D and 3D integrated circuit designs.
Siemens’ new Innovator3D IC solution suite enables IC designers to efficiently author, simulate and manage heterogeneously integrated 2.5D/3D IC designs. In addition, Siemens’ new Calibre 3DStress software leverages advanced thermo-mechanical analysis to identify the electrical impact of stress at the transistor level. Together, these solutions dramatically reduce risk and enhance the design, yield and reliability of complex, next generation 2.5D/3D IC designs.
“By delivering a stress-aware multi-physics analysis solution powered by Calibre 3DStress and driven by the Innovator3D IC solution suite, Siemens enables customers to overcome the complexities and risks associated with 3D IC designs,” said Mike Ellow, CEO, Siemens EDA, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “These capabilities are critical for our customers, allowing them to accelerate productivity and meet stringent design timelines by effectively eliminating the barriers of design complexity that traditionally impact design cycles.”
Siemens’ new Innovator3D IC solution suite delivers a fast, predictable path for planning and heterogeneous integration, substrate/interposer implementation, interface protocol analysis compliance and data management of designs and design data IP.
Built on an AI-infused user experience offering extensive multithreading and multicore capabilities to achieve optimal capacity and performance on 5+ million pin designs, the new Innovator3D IC solution suite is comprised of the Innovator3D IC Integrator, a consolidated cockpit for constructing a digital twin using a unified data model for design planning, prototyping and predictive analysis; the Innovator3D IC Layout solution for correct-by-construction package interposer and substrate implementation; the Innovator3D IC Protocol Analyzer for chiplet-to-chiplet and die-to-die interface compliance analysis; and the Innovator3D IC Data Management solution, for the work-in-progress management of designs and design data IP.
For more information contact ASIC Design Services, +27 11 315 8316, [email protected], www.asic.co.za
