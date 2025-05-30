Categories

DSP, Micros & Memory



Microchip enhances TrustMANAGER platform

30 May 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory

International cybersecurity regulations continue to adapt to meet the evolving threat landscape. One major focus is on outdated firmware in IoT devices, which can present significant security vulnerabilities. To address these challenges, Microchip Technology is enhancing its TrustMANAGER platform to include secure code signing and Firmware Over-the-Air (FOTA) update delivery as well as remote management of firmware images, cryptographic keys and digital certificates. These advancements support compliance with the European Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) which mandates strong cybersecurity measures for digital products sold in the EU. Aligned with standards like the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) EN 303 645 baseline requirements of cybersecurity for consumer IoT and the International Society of Automation (ISA)/International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 62443 security of industrial automation and control systems standards, the CRA sets a precedent that is expected to influence regulations worldwide.

Microchip’s ECC608 TrustMANAGER leverages Kudelski IoT’s keySTREAM Software as a Service to deliver a secure authentication IC that is designed to store, protect and manage cryptographic keys and certificates. With the addition of FOTA services, the platform helps customers securely deploy real-time firmware updates to remotely patch vulnerabilities and comply with cybersecurity regulations.

“Evolving cybersecurity regulations require connected device manufacturers to prioritise the implementation of mechanisms for secure firmware updates, lifecycle credential management and effective fleet deployment.” said Nuri Dagdeviren, corporate vice president of Microchip’s security products business unit. “The addition of FOTA services to Microchip’s TrustMANAGER platform offers a scalable solution that removes the need for manual, and expensive, static infrastructure security updates. FOTA updates allow customers to save resources, while fulfilling compliance requirements and helping to future-proof their products against emerging threats and evolving regulations.”

Further enhancing cybersecurity compliance, the Microchip WINCS02PC Wi-Fi network controller module used in the TrustMANAGER development kit is now certified against the Radio Equipment Directive (RED) for secure and reliable cloud connectivity. RED establishes strict standards for radio devices in the EU, focusing on network security, data protection and fraud prevention. Beginning

01 August 2025, all wireless devices sold in the EU market must adhere to RED cybersecurity provisions.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Further reading:

Bringing Bluetooth Channel Sounding to automotive and beyond with KW47
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP’s new Channel Sounding-certified KW47 and MCX W72 wireless MCUs are set to help automakers with distance measurement, bringing an additional ranging solution for car access and autonomous systems, and will be utilised across a broader spectrum of applications.

Read more...
Redefining entry-level MCUs
NuVision Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The company positions the GD32C231 series as a ‘high-performance entry-level’ solution designed to offer more competitive options for multiple applications.

Read more...
Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE coprocessor module
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ST67W611M1 from STMicroelectronics boasts an all-in-one design which, together with its capabilities, contribute to making it an attractive choice for IoT edge devices requiring a single-chip solution.

Read more...
Wi-Fi 6 plus Bluetooth LE SoC
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs’ SiWx917M SoC is the company’s lowest power Wi-Fi 6 SoC, ideal for ultra-low power IoT wireless devices using Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Matter, and IP networking for secure cloud connectivity.

Read more...
Simple battery charger ICs for any chemistry
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
The LTC4162 is a highly integrated, high voltage multi-chemistry synchronous monolithic step-down battery charger and PowerPath manager with onboard telemetry functions and optional maximum power point tracking.

Read more...
Adaptive optics’ power solution
Altron Arrow Opto-Electronics
Vicor power-dense adaptive optical modules enable colossal telescopes to look into the past for deep space discoveries.

Read more...
MCU for low-power, IoT applications
NuVision Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Silicon Labs recently announced the PG26, a general-purpose microcontroller with a dedicated matrix vector processor to enhance AI/ML hardware accelerator speeds.

Read more...
Wide input voltage buck-boost converter
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The MAX77859 from Analog Devices is a high-efficiency, high-performance buck-boost converter targeted for systems requiring a wide input voltage range of between 2,5 and 22 V.

Read more...
High-density power module for AI at the edge applications
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The MCPF1412 power module from Microchip has integrated I2C and PMBus interfaces for flexible configuration and monitoring.

Read more...
EEPROMs for industrial and military markets
Vepac Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Designed to ensure the data retention and the secure and safe boot of digital systems, the memory product line includes small and medium density EEPROMs from 16 kb to 1 Mb.

Read more...










