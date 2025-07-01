Webinar: Unlock your wireless IoT design potential
30 May 2025
Join ST for an insightful one-hour webinar on its first Wi-Fi coprocessor module, the ST67W611M. This module is part of the ST67W family, which delivers advanced connectivity solutions built on Qualcomm Technologies’ leading-edge wireless technology.
The ST67W611M supports seamless STM32 integration with certified wireless connectivity, including Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE. Matter and Thread support will be available via software updates in Q3 and Q4 2025, further simplifying wireless implementation for diverse applications.
These solutions integrate effortlessly with STM32 microcontrollers or microprocessors hosting user applications, enhanced by edge AI capabilities.
Date: 1 July 2025
Time: 15:00 SAST
To register visit content.st.com/first-wi-fi-coprocessor-module.html
