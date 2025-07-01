Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Events



Print this page printer friendly version

Webinar: Unlock your wireless IoT design potential

30 May 2025 Events

Join ST for an insightful one-hour webinar on its first Wi-Fi coprocessor module, the ST67W611M. This module is part of the ST67W family, which delivers advanced connectivity solutions built on Qualcomm Technologies’ leading-edge wireless technology.

The ST67W611M supports seamless STM32 integration with certified wireless connectivity, including Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE. Matter and Thread support will be available via software updates in Q3 and Q4 2025, further simplifying wireless implementation for diverse applications.

These solutions integrate effortlessly with STM32 microcontrollers or microprocessors hosting user applications, enhanced by edge AI capabilities.

Date: 1 July 2025

Time: 15:00 SAST

To register visit content.st.com/first-wi-fi-coprocessor-module.html




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Events
Events
KITE 2025 22-24 July 2025 Durban Exhibition Centre KZN’s premier trade show for the industrial technology sector will open on 22 July and host over 100 exhibitors across varied fields in technology. ...

Read more...
Discover real-world tech insights at KITE 2025’s SAIMechE Seminar Theatre
Events
Visitors to the KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition 2025 are in for a powerful dose of practical insight and forward-thinking discussion at the free-to-attend SAIMechE Seminar Theatre.

Read more...
Events
Events
Securex South Africa 2025 3-5 June 2025 Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand Securex provides a comprehensive platform for end users to source their security solutions, and is a proven source of multiple ...

Read more...
Events
Events
AATF 6-8 May 2025 Gallagher Convention Centre With its theme of ‘Future Ready Smart Solutions’, Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF2025) promises to be an immersive industrial automation technology ...

Read more...
Tech Talks – Enabling AI/ML at the edge
Events
This session will explore how developers can add AI/ML inferencing to standalone or wired devices, with the flexibility to incorporate wireless capabilities when ready.

Read more...
Webinar - How to develop intelligent edge IoT devices
Events
Join Quectel’s expert-led webinar, with a speaker from Qualcomm Technologies, to learn more about how one can plan, test and deploy successful IoT devices drawing on the unique advantages of intelligence at the edge.

Read more...
EVENTS
Events
AATF 6-8 May 2025 Gallagher Convention Centre With its theme of ‘Future Ready Smart Solutions’, Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF2025) promises to be an immersive industrial automation technology ...

Read more...
Webinar: Advanced and secure AI processing
Events
Optimise boot times and accelerate product development with the STM32MP2x series from STMicroelectronics.

Read more...
Webinar: Design-created micro-climates
Events
Aqueous Technologies is hosting a webinar titled ‘Localised harsh environments and ECM: Design-created micro-climates – the hidden threat within electronic devices’ that deals with the threat of moisture accumulation on a PCB’s surface.

Read more...
Webinar: How to get started with your power supply design
Events
In this webinar, Niall Rice from Wurth Elektronik will outline the key considerations in the design of a DC-DC buck converter, why they matter, and explain how tools like Würth’s REDEXPERT simplify the design process.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved