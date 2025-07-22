Categories

Discover real-world tech insights at KITE 2025’s SAIMechE Seminar Theatre

30 May 2025 Events

Visitors to the KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition (KITE) 2025, taking place from 22 to 24 July at the Durban Exhibition Centre, are in for a powerful dose of practical insight and forward-thinking discussion at the free-to-attend SAIMechE Seminar Theatre. Curated in collaboration with the South African Institution of Mechanical Engineering (SAIMechE), the seminar sessions run across all three show days and cover the latest trends shaping the industrial and manufacturing sectors.

“With topics spanning artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, Industry 4.0, sustainability, safety compliance, and digital transformation, the sessions are tailored to give engineers, plant managers, technical teams, and decision-makers immediate takeaways to apply in their operations. Whether you are navigating compliance or exploring smart factory upgrades, these sessions provide practical, peer-led content you will not find anywhere else in KwaZulu-Natal,” says Charlene Hefer, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions — a division of Montgomery Group.

Seminar highlights include:

Tuesday, 22 July 2025

• 10:00–10:30 — The application of industrial-scale monitoring, data analytics and AI to commercial datacentres. Speaker: Nirmal Narotam, PAS Automation Services SA.

• 10:45–11:15 — Leading in Industry 4.0 with IoT and AI. Speaker: Rolf Ritter, Bossard Central Europe.

• 11:30–12:00 — Forging the future — technology-driven transformation for design and engineering. Speaker: Wayne Vickery, Modena Design Centres, Durban.

• 12:15-12:45 — Exploring how different sectors, such as manufacturing, are leveraging AI to boost productivity. Speaker: Pragasen Moodley, director — Sage Africa & Middle East region.

• 13:30-14:00 — Smart connected motor starting solution for industry application and improving, process, efficiency and deliverables in one easy to access tool. Speaker: Rockwell Automation.

• 14:15-14:45 — Transforming traditional manufacturing into dynamic, data-driven ecosystems. Speaker: Ricardo Pillay, fluidlink & asset performance manager — Engen.

Wednesday, 23 July 2025

• 09:30–12:30 — ECSA Training. The Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics & Computer Engineering (SAIMC) will be running an ECSA registration workshop in the SAIMechE Seminar Theatre. This workshop provides engineers, technologists and technicians with the tools they need to register professionally, stay compliant and lead industrial innovation. SAIMC CEO, Johan Maartens, will guide attendees through the process of completing their Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) registration forms — an essential step for professionals in automation, instrumentation and related fields. Visit the SAIMC at Stand G9 to find out more about membership, and what services SAIMC provides.

• 13:30 – 14:00: From silos to synergy: Building a collaborative C-Suite with smart HR tech. Speaker: Washington Mashanda, sales director HR & Payroll — Africa & Middle East at Sage.

Thursday, 24 July 2025

• 10:00–10:30 — LEGAL: Am I doing engineering work? Speaker: Johan Maartens, SAIMC.

• 10:45–11:15 — An introduction to the South African Institution of Mechanical Engineering (SAIMechE). Speaker: Avinash Maharaj, SAIMechE.

• 11:30–12:00 — Digital technology in the safety industry — a help or a hindrance? Speaker: Chris Coetzee, OHSS Consulting.

• 12:15-12:45 — Driving sustainable innovations. Speaker: Tasneem Dajee, senior solutions engineer — Sage.

To register visit www.kznindustrial.co.za




