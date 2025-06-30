Power and precision in a compact package

When it comes to industrial and automation environments, reliable power is non-negotiable. The Mibbo MPS Series metal-encased power supplies deliver exactly that – solid, efficient power in a durable package that’s built to last.
At the heart of the MPS Series is a focus on performance and protection. These power supplies are available in a range of output voltages from
3,3 to 110 V DC, and power ratings from 12 W to 2,4 kW, offering flexibility for a variety of applications. The output voltage on the MPS-series units has a set range of ±10%.
The MPS Series can withstand output current surges of 150% of peak load capability for short periods. The metal casing not only adds a layer of physical durability but also enhances heat dissipation, ensuring cooler, longer-lasting operation.
One of the key advantages of the MPS Series is its high efficiency which is typically up to 89%. This translates into less wasted energy and lower operating costs. Built-in features like overvoltage, overcurrent, and short-circuit protection safeguard both the power supply and the devices it powers, minimising downtime and damage.
Installation is straightforward, thanks to screw terminal connections and a compact form factor that fits neatly into tight control cabinets or enclosures. The series is designed to meet international safety and EMC standards, making it suitable for global markets.
The Mibbo MPS Series is ideal for use in industrial automation, LED lighting systems, CNC machines, and instrumentation panels. Its blend of affordability, reliability, and compact design makes it an excellent choice for OEMs and system integrators alike.
