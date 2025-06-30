Robust PoE module

Silvertel has added another product to its advanced PoE module portfolio. The Ag59800-LPB high power, IEEE 802.3bt compliant, PD module offers typical efficiency of 95% (for the 12 V variant and 93,1% for the 24 V variant), making it an ideal choice for higher power, space-constrained applications.
The Ag59812-LPB and Ag59824-LPB PD modules can deliver IEEE 802.3bt Class 8 power (89 W) at either 12 V or 24 V respectively to provide a high-quality power source for the most demanding of equipment and applications. Output voltage adjustment is also possible through the use of an external resistor.
The module is produced as a surface mount device and uses gold terminal blocks to provide excellent mechanical and electrical connection to the host PCB. This module is ideal for access control systems, surveillance systems, and embedded applications where AI and power-hungry graphics processing are required. Additionally, this module can be used in AV systems, monitors, digital advertising, and smart displays.
Measuring just 51 x 31 mm (L x W), the small modules provide the necessary identification, classification, isolation and DC-DC conversion features required of a PD. They can deliver the full 89 W of useable power, continuously, over the industrial temperature range of -40 to 85°C. Overvoltage, overcurrent, and thermal protection is also incorporated to provide a robust PoE solution.
