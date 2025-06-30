Five-minute EV charging a reality

30 June 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management

Successfully demonstrated in Beijing recently at the Shanghai auto show, the company claimed to add 400 km of range in just five minutes of charging – this amounts to an extra kilometre of driving per second that the car is connected to the charger.

According to BYD chairman and president, Wang Chuanfu, “Despite advancements in EV technology, ‘charging anxiety’ remains the biggest pain point affecting the user experience. To fully address this, our goal is to make the charging time of electric vehicles as short as the refuelling time for gasoline cars.”

In the Shanghai demonstration, a new BYD Han L sedan reached a peak charge of 1002 kW, before steadily tapering off to a lower 463 kW. In just under five minutes, the Han L boosted its battery from 13% to 60%, adding 421 kilometres of range. This rate is around three times faster than the top EV-and-charger combos available elsewhere in the world.

BYD’s Flash Charging Battery is a variant of its current Blade batteries. Its lithium iron phosphate chemistry provides unbeatable charging speeds with the company claiming a 1000 A charging current and a 10-C charging rate [a 10-C battery can charge or discharge fully in 6 minutes]. To accomplish this, BYD reduced the battery’s internal resistance by 50% with a complete redesign of the electrolytes and electrodes for ultrafast ion channels. It also developed a new refrigerant cooling system that provides a 35% gain to ensure that its megawatt charging will not degrade the battery.

For more information visit www.byd.com





