From the editor's desk: AI – a double-edged sword

30 June 2025 News


Peter Howells, Editor.

The integration of artificial intelligence into education, and by extension into DIY electronics, has revolutionised how individuals learn, create, and solve problems. From intelligent tutoring systems to AI-assisted circuit design, the technology has provided access to knowledge and tools to millions around the globe that were once reserved for experts or academic institutions only. However, as with any powerful tool, AI also presents challenges, some of which, if not carefully managed, threaten to undo the potential that it can offer.

In electronics, AI offers an unprecedented level of support. Platforms powered by machine learning can help both students and hobbyists simulate circuits, debug code, or optimise component selection. AI-driven tools such as circuit design assistants or intelligent code generators reduce the technical barrier for beginners and students alike, making it easier for them to bring their ideas to life with minimal effort. For instance, platforms like ChatGPT or GitHub Copilot can suggest microcontroller code for an Arduino-based temperature sensor or help troubleshoot a Raspberry Pi project.

Furthermore, AI can enhance experimentation by offering real-time analysis and feedback. Instead of relying solely on trial and error, users can employ predictive modelling to anticipate the behaviour of circuits or systems before physically building them. This not only saves time and resources but also encourages innovation by allowing for rapid prototyping.

In education, AI allows for adaptive learning platforms that can tailor content to individual learning styles and paces, helping students master concepts in electronics and coding more effectively. AI tutors can provide instant feedback and guide the individual through specific problem-solving steps. Students are also able to design and test circuits virtually, reinforcing theoretical knowledge through practical application.

Or that is what many educators and facilitators think!

Mounting concerns

I, however, believe that there is a significant over-reliance on AI technology. More and more students are starting to rely on AI technology as a crutch instead of using it as a tool to enhance the learning experience.

As AI tools become more proficient at designing and problem-solving, users become passive learners. They start to accept AI-generated solutions without understanding the underlying principles that are necessary to gain that knowledge. This undermines the spirit of the learning culture as I remember it, which thrives on curiosity and learning through failure.

Without obtaining a solid understanding, users are not able to extend their knowledge outside the scope of that one particular project. There seems to be a definite disconnect between having access to knowledge and actually learning from this available knowledge.

When foundational knowledge is eroded, further concepts are exceptionally difficult to explain. With AI filling in the gaps, students might skip learning the basics of Ohm’s Law, logic gate behaviour, or circuit theory. This leads to a superficial understanding, where learners are able to assemble projects without grasping how or why they actually work. Glaring holes in their knowledge then become apparent when troubleshooting is required.

Another major concern is in the many reports where AI has confidently presented incorrect or misleading information. In the context of electronics, this can be downright dangerous. An untested wiring solution or a snippet of code for a high-voltage application could result in equipment damage or even personal injury. This highlights the importance of critical thinking when using AI tools.

The balancing act<>b AI should be seen as a complement, and not a replacement for traditional learning and hands-on experience. Educators need to focus on teaching critical thinking and foundational knowledge alongside AI tools, ensuring students understand the principles behind what they build. In fact, I believe that AI tools should not be used in the foundational phase of any course so that formative knowledge is acquired.

The sooner one realises that AI is a tool just like a multimeter, an oscilloscope, or a decent programming IDE, the quicker AI will be able to enhance the learning experience, allowing individuals to gain knowledge that is both useful and practical.

Responsible integration is key to harnessing AI’s full potential.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 543 5800
Email: [email protected]
www: www.technews.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Technews Publishing


