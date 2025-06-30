Events
30 June 2025
Events
KITE 2025
22-24 July 2025
Durban Exhibition Centre
KZN’s premier trade show for the industrial technology sector will open on 22 July and host over 100 exhibitors across varied fields in technology. Now in its fifth decade, the exhibition brings together industry professionals and is the ideal growth aid for local and national businesses.
Register at www.kznindustrial.co.za
Electricity Expo Africa 2025
19-21 August
Johannesburg Expo Centre
Organised by the Electrical Contractors Association and the South African Electrical Workers Association, this inaugural, installer-led event aims to become the premier platform for industry professionals, innovators, and stakeholders to showcase and explore cutting-edge solutions tackling Africa’s most pressing energy challenges.
Register at www.electricityexpoafrica.com
IFA 2025
5-9 September 2025
Berlin, Germany
The world’s largest home and consumer tech event, IFA showcases the latest in consumer electronics, home appliances, and technology. IFA creates a space where global innovators, thought leaders, professionals and consumers alike come together to shape the future of technology.
Register at www.ifa-berlin.com
SMTA International 2025
19-23 October 2025
Rosemont, Illinois, USA
SMTA International is the premier event for professionals in the electronics manufacturing industry. This annual event gathers experts in the manufacturing field to discuss, collaborate, and exchange information related to various aspects of electronics manufacturing.
Register at www.smtai.org
Further reading:
Webinar: Cat 1 bis Embedded Modem
Events
Airgain recently announced the launch of the NimbeLink Skywire Cat 1 bis Embedded Modem, one of the industry’s first plug-and-play Cat 1 bis modems for end-application use in industrial IoT.
Read more...
Webinar: Unlock your wireless IoT design potential
Events
Accelerate wireless IoT innovation with ST’s first Wi-Fi coprocessor module, the ST67W.
Read more...
Discover real-world tech insights at KITE 2025’s SAIMechE Seminar Theatre
Events
Visitors to the KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition 2025 are in for a powerful dose of practical insight and forward-thinking discussion at the free-to-attend SAIMechE Seminar Theatre.
Read more...
Events
Events
Securex South Africa 2025
3-5 June 2025
Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand
Securex provides a comprehensive platform for end users to source their security solutions, and is a proven source of multiple ...
Read more...
Events
Events
AATF
6-8 May 2025
Gallagher Convention Centre
With its theme of ‘Future Ready Smart Solutions’, Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF2025) promises to be an immersive industrial automation technology ...
Read more...
Tech Talks – Enabling AI/ML at the edge
Events
This session will explore how developers can add AI/ML inferencing to standalone or wired devices, with the flexibility to incorporate wireless capabilities when ready.
Read more...
Webinar - How to develop intelligent edge IoT devices
Events
Join Quectel’s expert-led webinar, with a speaker from Qualcomm Technologies, to learn more about how one can plan, test and deploy successful IoT devices drawing on the unique advantages of intelligence at the edge.
Read more...
EVENTS
Events
AATF
6-8 May 2025
Gallagher Convention Centre
With its theme of ‘Future Ready Smart Solutions’, Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF2025) promises to be an immersive industrial automation technology ...
Read more...
Webinar: Advanced and secure AI processing
Events
Optimise boot times and accelerate product development with the STM32MP2x series from STMicroelectronics.
Read more...
Webinar: Design-created micro-climates
Events
Aqueous Technologies is hosting a webinar titled ‘Localised harsh environments and ECM: Design-created micro-climates – the hidden threat within electronic devices’ that deals with the threat of moisture accumulation on a PCB’s surface.
Read more...