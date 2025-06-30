Further reading:

Webinar: Cat 1 bis Embedded Modem

Webinar: Unlock your wireless IoT design potential

Discover real-world tech insights at KITE 2025’s SAIMechE Seminar Theatre

Tech Talks – Enabling AI/ML at the edge

Webinar - How to develop intelligent edge IoT devices

Webinar: Advanced and secure AI processing

Webinar: Design-created micro-climates

Airgain recently announced the launch of the NimbeLink Skywire Cat 1 bis Embedded Modem, one of the industry’s first plug-and-play Cat 1 bis modems for end-application use in industrial IoT.Accelerate wireless IoT innovation with ST’s first Wi-Fi coprocessor module, the ST67W.Visitors to the KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition 2025 are in for a powerful dose of practical insight and forward-thinking discussion at the free-to-attend SAIMechE Seminar Theatre.3-5 June 2025 Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand Securex provides a comprehensive platform for end users to source their security solutions, and is a proven source of multiple6-8 May 2025 Gallagher Convention Centre With its theme of ‘Future Ready Smart Solutions’, Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF2025) promises to be an immersive industrial automation technologyThis session will explore how developers can add AI/ML inferencing to standalone or wired devices, with the flexibility to incorporate wireless capabilities when ready.Join Quectel’s expert-led webinar, with a speaker from Qualcomm Technologies, to learn more about how one can plan, test and deploy successful IoT devices drawing on the unique advantages of intelligence at the edge.6-8 May 2025 Gallagher Convention Centre With its theme of ‘Future Ready Smart Solutions’, Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF2025) promises to be an immersive industrial automation technologyOptimise boot times and accelerate product development with the STM32MP2x series from STMicroelectronics.Aqueous Technologies is hosting a webinar titled ‘Localised harsh environments and ECM: Design-created micro-climates – the hidden threat within electronic devices’ that deals with the threat of moisture accumulation on a PCB’s surface.