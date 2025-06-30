Global semiconductor sales increase

30 June 2025 News

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) has announced global semiconductor sales were $57,0 billion during the month of April 2025, an increase of 2,5% compared to the March 2025 total of $55,6 billion. This is 22,7% more than the April 2024 total of $46,4 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organisation and represent a three-month moving average.

“Global semiconductor sales in April ticked up on a month-to-month basis for the first time in 2025, and the global market continues to notch year-to-year growth driven by increasing sales into the Americas and Asia Pacific,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Meanwhile, a new WSTS industry forecast calls for solid global market growth in 2025, driven by demand for AI, cloud infrastructure, and advanced consumer electronics.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales in April were up in the Americas (44,4%), Asia Pacific/All Other (23,1%), China (14,4%), Japan (4,3%), and Europe (0,1%). Month-to-month sales in April increased in China (5,5%), Asia Pacific/All Other (5,3%), and Europe (0,5%), but decreased in Japan (-0,6%) and the Americas (-1,1%).

