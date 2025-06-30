Avnet Abacus announced new president

Avnet Abacus has announced that Mario Merino will be appointed as president of Avnet Abacus, effective 01 July 2025. He will succeed Rudy Van Parijs, who is set to retire at the end of Avnet’s 2025 fiscal year after more than three decades with the company.

Rudy Van Parijs has played a pivotal role in Avnet Abacus’ success since taking on the presidency in 2018. Under his leadership, the company doubled its revenue and strengthened its position in the market, expanding its network share among key suppliers. His strategic vision and dedication have left the company in an excellent position for continued growth.

“Rudy’s leadership and contributions to Avnet over the past 34 years have been outstanding. His ability to drive growth and build strong relationships with customers and suppliers has been instrumental in our success. We thank him for his dedication and wish him a well-earned retirement,” said Slobodan Puljarevic, president, Avnet EMEA.

Mario Merino brings extensive industry experience and technical expertise to his new role. Currently serving as regional vice president South Europe at Avnet Abacus, Mario has been part of the Avnet family for over 20 years.

A graduate in telecommunications engineering from Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, he began his career as an electronics designer and field applications engineer (FAE), later running his own software engineering company. He joined Memec in 2000, which became part of Avnet in 2005, and held various technical and leadership positions across Avnet Silica and Avnet Abacus before taking on his current role.

“With Mario’s deep technical background, extensive industry knowledge, and proven leadership, he is the ideal choice to lead Avnet Abacus into the future. We are confident that under his leadership, the company will continue to thrive and drive innovation in the IP&E; market,” added Slobodan Puljarevic, President Avnet EMEA.

