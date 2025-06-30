Quectel partners with GEODNET

30 June 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Quectel Wireless Solutions has partnered with GEODNET to deliver Quectel’s Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) correction services, enabling high-precision positioning for IoT applications. This partnership allows Quectel to deliver bundled solutions that combine its RTK modules and antennas with GEODNET’s RTK network, setting a new benchmark in the high-precision GNSS market. These solutions are designed to support a wide range of mass-market applications, including consumer robotics, sports, automotive, micro-mobility, precision agriculture and mining.

Quectel’s RTK correction services are built to deliver exceptional accuracy and reliability and designed to deliver centimetre-level positioning accuracy that significantly surpasses the performance of traditional GNSS solutions. The partnership with GEODNET means that Quectel can tailor solutions that are optimised for specific applications, enabling equipment manufacturers to easily navigate around the complexities of RTK when selecting a total solution for their specific use case.

GEODNET’s network has over 15 000 registered stations supporting all frequencies and constellations. It also offers consistency across the network with every site utilising the same triple-band equipment. This uniformity allows customers to design and test in one country and seamlessly deploy in another, a significant advantage over competitors that often have a varied range of equipment leading to inconsistent performance and reliability.

The Quectel RTK global solution enables consistent compatibility and performance over multiple regions and is compatible with Quectel’s range of high performance GNSS RTK quad band modules, including the LG290P, LG580P and LG680P, facilitating simple worldwide adoption and deployment.

Credit(s)

Quectel Wireless Solutions





