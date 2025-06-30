Avnet Abacus wins multiple prestigious awards

Avnet Abacus, a distributor in interconnect, passive, electro-mechanical plus complementary lead technologies, has announced it has received significant recognition for its performance during 2024 from Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator.
The 2024 European Distributor of the Year and Regional Distributor of the Year – Northern Europe awards acknowledge Avnet Abacus’ success in a year described as ‘tough’ for the entire network. The distributor was recognised for converting significant projects into successful outcomes – including increasing point-of-sale for I/O connectors, integrated products and RF connectors across the region – whilst maintaining mutually beneficial relationships with its major customers.
“These awards underscore the strength and success of the long-standing collaboration between Avnet Abacus and Molex,” said Rudy Van Parijs, president of Avnet Abacus. “They reflect Molex’s acknowledgement of Avnet Abacus’s strategic approach, consistent high performance, and dedication to growth.”
Read more...Global semiconductor sales increase
News
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) has announced global semiconductor sales were $57,0 billion during the month of April 2025, an increase of 2,5% compared to the March 2025.
Read more...Semiconductor sales increase 17% YoY
News
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) recently announced global semiconductor sales were $54,9 billion during the month of February 2025, an increase of 17,1% compared to the February 2024 total.
Read more...Silicon Labs – Q1 results
News
Silicon Labs, a leading innovator in low-power wireless, recently reported financial results for the first quarter, which ended April 5, 2025.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.