Avnet Abacus wins multiple prestigious awards

30 June 2025 News

Avnet Abacus, a distributor in interconnect, passive, electro-mechanical plus complementary lead technologies, has announced it has received significant recognition for its performance during 2024 from Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator.

The 2024 European Distributor of the Year and Regional Distributor of the Year – Northern Europe awards acknowledge Avnet Abacus’ success in a year described as ‘tough’ for the entire network. The distributor was recognised for converting significant projects into successful outcomes – including increasing point-of-sale for I/O connectors, integrated products and RF connectors across the region – whilst maintaining mutually beneficial relationships with its major customers.

“These awards underscore the strength and success of the long-standing collaboration between Avnet Abacus and Molex,” said Rudy Van Parijs, president of Avnet Abacus. “They reflect Molex’s acknowledgement of Avnet Abacus’s strategic approach, consistent high performance, and dedication to growth.”

Credit(s)

Avnet Abacus





