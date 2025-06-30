Bringing Bluetooth Channel Sounding to automotive and beyond with KW47

Originally conceived as a simple communications interface, Bluetooth technology is on track to find new life as a distance-sensing technology. This is thanks to Bluetooth Channel Sounding, included in Bluetooth Core 6.0, which was released in August 2024. This breakthrough opens the way to a new class of autonomous, location-aware systems for augmented awareness of the environment.

Bluetooth Channel Sounding, with its power efficiency, enhanced security, and higher accuracy relative to legacy systems using received signal strength indicator, will bring distance awareness to the world of technology. When connected devices are distance-aware, a range of new possibilities emerge, and NXP is advancing innovation with the new KW47 family of single-chip wireless devices. This is NXP’s first automotive-qualified device to support Bluetooth Channel Sounding included in Bluetooth Core 6.0, offering excellent Bluetooth LE localisation. KW47 is aligned with the latest automotive industry requirements, such as AEC-Q100 Grade 2 qualification, compliance with ASPICE and MISRA software quality standards and support for AUTOSAR leveraging controller area network (CAN) communication.

How is it different?

Traditional Bluetooth systems use RSSI for localisation, a method with limited accuracy and known security vulnerabilities. In contrast, Bluetooth Channel Sounding uses phase-based ranging (PBR) for accuracy combined with round trip time (RTT) for end-to-end security. This allows devices that support Bluetooth Channel Sounding to consistently determine distance with enhanced accuracy and security. The KW47 brings Bluetooth Channel Sounding capabilities to the automotive world, enabling Bluetooth LE devices to accurately determine the driver’s distance. Driver movement and behaviour can be predicted, since the driver can be detected up to 100 meters away and their approach closely measured, achieving a typical distance accuracy of 20-50 cm at close range. So, the intended operation can be triggered at just the right time, with smarter, more secure features like pre-authorisation for entry and seamless unlocking.

The result is a more refined and automated user experience. The system knows when the driver is approaching, when to activate different functions, and when to stay dormant – improving battery life, while ensuring responsiveness and security.

NXP’s MCX W72 extends these capabilities beyond the automotive market. As part of a scalable product family that includes the KW47, the MCX W72 offers the same Bluetooth Channel Sounding features for industrial IoT, smart infrastructure and consumer applications.

