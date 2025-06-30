Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Bringing Bluetooth Channel Sounding to automotive and beyond with KW47

30 June 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Originally conceived as a simple communications interface, Bluetooth technology is on track to find new life as a distance-sensing technology. This is thanks to Bluetooth Channel Sounding, included in Bluetooth Core 6.0, which was released in August 2024. This breakthrough opens the way to a new class of autonomous, location-aware systems for augmented awareness of the environment.

Bluetooth Channel Sounding, with its power efficiency, enhanced security, and higher accuracy relative to legacy systems using received signal strength indicator, will bring distance awareness to the world of technology. When connected devices are distance-aware, a range of new possibilities emerge, and NXP is advancing innovation with the new KW47 family of single-chip wireless devices. This is NXP’s first automotive-qualified device to support Bluetooth Channel Sounding included in Bluetooth Core 6.0, offering excellent Bluetooth LE localisation. KW47 is aligned with the latest automotive industry requirements, such as AEC-Q100 Grade 2 qualification, compliance with ASPICE and MISRA software quality standards and support for AUTOSAR leveraging controller area network (CAN) communication.

How is it different?

Traditional Bluetooth systems use RSSI for localisation, a method with limited accuracy and known security vulnerabilities. In contrast, Bluetooth Channel Sounding uses phase-based ranging (PBR) for accuracy combined with round trip time (RTT) for end-to-end security. This allows devices that support Bluetooth Channel Sounding to consistently determine distance with enhanced accuracy and security. The KW47 brings Bluetooth Channel Sounding capabilities to the automotive world, enabling Bluetooth LE devices to accurately determine the driver’s distance. Driver movement and behaviour can be predicted, since the driver can be detected up to 100 meters away and their approach closely measured, achieving a typical distance accuracy of 20-50 cm at close range. So, the intended operation can be triggered at just the right time, with smarter, more secure features like pre-authorisation for entry and seamless unlocking.

The result is a more refined and automated user experience. The system knows when the driver is approaching, when to activate different functions, and when to stay dormant – improving battery life, while ensuring responsiveness and security.

NXP’s MCX W72 extends these capabilities beyond the automotive market. As part of a scalable product family that includes the KW47, the MCX W72 offers the same Bluetooth Channel Sounding features for industrial IoT, smart infrastructure and consumer applications.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

16-channel multicell battery monitor
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The ADBMS6830B is a multicell battery stack monitor that measures up to 16 series-connected battery cells with a lifetime total measurement error of less than 2 mV.

Read more...
Quectel partners with GEODNET
Quectel Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has partnered with GEODNET to deliver Quectel’s Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) correction services, enabling high-precision positioning for IoT applications.

Read more...
Dual-band GNSS antenna
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Taoglas Accura GVLB258.A, is a passive, dual-band GNSS L1/L5, high-performance antenna for high precision GNSS accuracy and fast positioning.

Read more...
What is Wi-Fi HaLow and why choose it for IoT?
iCorp Technologies Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Wi-Fi HaLow introduces a low power connectivity option that, in contrast to other Wi-Fi options, offers greater range of approximately 1 km, which opens up a raft of IoT use cases.

Read more...
Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE coprocessor module
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ST67W611M1 from STMicroelectronics boasts an all-in-one design which, together with its capabilities, contribute to making it an attractive choice for IoT edge devices requiring a single-chip solution.

Read more...
Futureproofing IoT connectivity
SIMcontrol Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A managed private APN assigns every device to an isolated carrier slice, producing a single ingress to the enterprise network, with traffic bypassing shared internet paths and reducing exposure.

Read more...
Extra slim 2,4 GHz radio module
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Thyone I radio module from Würth Elektronik now has a little sibling: Thyone-e, which takes up 30% less space and represents a cost-effective alternative for applications in which the long-range mode is not required.

Read more...
Wi-Fi 6 plus Bluetooth LE SoC
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs’ SiWx917M SoC is the company’s lowest power Wi-Fi 6 SoC, ideal for ultra-low power IoT wireless devices using Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Matter, and IP networking for secure cloud connectivity.

Read more...
Two Bluetooth protocols – one module
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Würth Elektronik has introduced its Skoll-I, a compact wireless module that combines both Bluetooth Classic and Bluetooth Low Energy version 5.4 into a single solution.

Read more...
Compact high-performance antennas
Electrocomp Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
KYOCERA AVX offers a variety of extremely compact and high-performance internal, on-board, multiprotocol 2,4 GHz antennas ideal for use in SiP applications.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved