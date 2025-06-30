Redefining entry-level MCUs

GigaDevice recently launched the value-packed GD32C231 series of entry-level microcontrollers, further expanding its Arm Cortex-M23 core product lineup. The company positions the GD32C231 series as a ‘high-performance entry-level’ solution designed to offer more competitive options for applications including small home appliances, BMSs, small-screen display devices, handheld consumer products, industrial auxiliary controls, and automotive aftermarket systems.

The newly launched GD32C231 series overcomes the performance limitations of traditional entry-level chips through innovative design. The series not only integrates a rich set of peripherals, but also adopts an industrial-grade wide-voltage process and offers a comprehensive ecosystem. While maintaining cost-effectiveness, this affordable MCU supports more complex application scenarios, redefining value standards in the entry-level MCU market.

Built on Arm’s advanced Cortex-M23 core architecture, the series offers up to 10% higher performance than Cortex-M0+, with clock speeds reaching 48 MHz. It supports efficient processing capabilities such as integer division, greatly enhancing software execution efficiency. The series features 32 kB to 64 kB of embedded Flash and 12 kB of low-power SRAM, with full memory areas equipped with ECC error correction.

The chips support a wide operating voltage range from 1,8 to 5,5 V and a broad temperature range from -40 to 105°C. This makes them highly adaptable for deployment in harsh and demanding environments. They consume as little as 5 μA in deep sleep mode and offer ultra-fast 2,6 μs wake-up time, achieving an optimal balance between low power consumption and real-time performance.

With support for up to 45 GPIOs in a 48-pin package, the GD32C231 offers excellent expandability for complex designs.

