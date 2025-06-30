Redefining entry-level MCUs

GigaDevice recently launched the value-packed GD32C231 series of entry-level microcontrollers, further expanding its Arm Cortex-M23 core product lineup. The company positions the GD32C231 series as a ‘high-performance entry-level’ solution designed to offer more competitive options for applications including small home appliances, BMSs, small-screen display devices, handheld consumer products, industrial auxiliary controls, and automotive aftermarket systems.
The newly launched GD32C231 series overcomes the performance limitations of traditional entry-level chips through innovative design. The series not only integrates a rich set of peripherals, but also adopts an industrial-grade wide-voltage process and offers a comprehensive ecosystem. While maintaining cost-effectiveness, this affordable MCU supports more complex application scenarios, redefining value standards in the entry-level MCU market.
Built on Arm’s advanced Cortex-M23 core architecture, the series offers up to 10% higher performance than Cortex-M0+, with clock speeds reaching 48 MHz. It supports efficient processing capabilities such as integer division, greatly enhancing software execution efficiency. The series features 32 kB to 64 kB of embedded Flash and 12 kB of low-power SRAM, with full memory areas equipped with ECC error correction.
The chips support a wide operating voltage range from 1,8 to 5,5 V and a broad temperature range from -40 to 105°C. This makes them highly adaptable for deployment in harsh and demanding environments. They consume as little as 5 μA in deep sleep mode and offer ultra-fast 2,6 μs wake-up time, achieving an optimal balance between low power consumption and real-time performance.
With support for up to 45 GPIOs in a 48-pin package, the GD32C231 offers excellent expandability for complex designs.
Enhance SiC device efficiency using merged-pin Schottky diodes NuVision Electronics
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Silicon carbide (SiC) has advantages over silicon (Si) that make it particularly suitable for Schottky diodes in applications such as fast battery chargers, photovoltaic (PV) battery converters, and traction inverters.
Read more...MCU for low-power, IoT applications NuVision Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
Silicon Labs recently announced the PG26, a general-purpose microcontroller with a dedicated matrix vector processor to enhance AI/ML hardware accelerator speeds.
Read more...High-performance processor for edge-AI Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32MP23 microprocessor from STMicroelectronics is the latest addition to the STM32MP2 series, designed to meet the demands of industrial, IoT, and edge AI applications.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.