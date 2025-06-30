Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

Redefining entry-level MCUs

30 June 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory

GigaDevice recently launched the value-packed GD32C231 series of entry-level microcontrollers, further expanding its Arm Cortex-M23 core product lineup. The company positions the GD32C231 series as a ‘high-performance entry-level’ solution designed to offer more competitive options for applications including small home appliances, BMSs, small-screen display devices, handheld consumer products, industrial auxiliary controls, and automotive aftermarket systems.

The newly launched GD32C231 series overcomes the performance limitations of traditional entry-level chips through innovative design. The series not only integrates a rich set of peripherals, but also adopts an industrial-grade wide-voltage process and offers a comprehensive ecosystem. While maintaining cost-effectiveness, this affordable MCU supports more complex application scenarios, redefining value standards in the entry-level MCU market.

Built on Arm’s advanced Cortex-M23 core architecture, the series offers up to 10% higher performance than Cortex-M0+, with clock speeds reaching 48 MHz. It supports efficient processing capabilities such as integer division, greatly enhancing software execution efficiency. The series features 32 kB to 64 kB of embedded Flash and 12 kB of low-power SRAM, with full memory areas equipped with ECC error correction.

The chips support a wide operating voltage range from 1,8 to 5,5 V and a broad temperature range from -40 to 105°C. This makes them highly adaptable for deployment in harsh and demanding environments. They consume as little as 5 μA in deep sleep mode and offer ultra-fast 2,6 μs wake-up time, achieving an optimal balance between low power consumption and real-time performance.

With support for up to 45 GPIOs in a 48-pin package, the GD32C231 offers excellent expandability for complex designs.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 0144
Email: [email protected]
www: www.nuvisionelec.com
Articles: More information and articles about NuVision Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Enhance SiC device efficiency using merged-pin Schottky diodes
NuVision Electronics Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Silicon carbide (SiC) has advantages over silicon (Si) that make it particularly suitable for Schottky diodes in applications such as fast battery chargers, photovoltaic (PV) battery converters, and traction inverters.

Read more...
Microchip enhances TrustMANAGER platform
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
Firmware over-the-air updates and remote cryptographic key management provide scalable solutions for addressing IoT security challenges.

Read more...
MCU for low-power, IoT applications
NuVision Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Silicon Labs recently announced the PG26, a general-purpose microcontroller with a dedicated matrix vector processor to enhance AI/ML hardware accelerator speeds.

Read more...
EEPROMs for industrial and military markets
Vepac Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Designed to ensure the data retention and the secure and safe boot of digital systems, the memory product line includes small and medium density EEPROMs from 16 kb to 1 Mb.

Read more...
PLCnext – Open, IIoT-ready industrial platform
IOT Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
PLCnext can be used alongside an existing PLC system, collecting control system data via EtherNet/IP, PROFINET, or MODBUS, and can push this information to a cloud instance.

Read more...
ICs vs modules: Understanding the technical trade-offs for IoT applications
NuVision Electronics Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
As the IoT continues to transform industries, design decisions around wireless connectivity components become increasingly complex with engineers often facing the dilemma of choosing between ICs and wireless modules for their IoT applications.

Read more...
Marktech’s latest LEDs and photodiodes
NuVision Electronics Test & Measurement
Designed for precision sensing and emission tasks, Marktech’s optoelectronic lineup serves medical, industrial, aerospace, and environmental markets.

Read more...
Hardware quantum resistance to embedded controllers
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
To help system architects meet evolving security demands, Microchip Technology has developed its MEC175xB embedded controllers with embedded immutable post-quantum cryptography support.

Read more...
High-performance processor for edge-AI
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32MP23 microprocessor from STMicroelectronics is the latest addition to the STM32MP2 series, designed to meet the demands of industrial, IoT, and edge AI applications.

Read more...
Why bis means business for LTE Cat 1 IoT connections
NuVision Electronics Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Tomaž Petaros, product manager IoT EMEA at Quectel Wireless Solutions explains why the market for Cat 1bis IoT connections is getting busy.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved