Dual-band GNSS antenna

The Taoglas Accura GVLB258.A, is a dual-band GNSS L1/L5, high-performance antenna for high precision GNSS accuracy and fast positioning. It utilises a 25 x 25 x 8 mm advanced wide-band dual-stacked ceramic patch antenna with optimised gain for GPS L1/L5, Galileo, GLONASS and BeiDou bands. The GVLB258.A passive antenna covers the frequency range from 1160 to 1610 MHz. It has a gain of 3,08 dB and an impedance of 50 Ω. Its operating temperature range is -40 to 85°C.

The GVLB258.A has been tuned and tested on a 70 x 70 mm ground plane and exhibits excellent radiation patterns. It has been optimised to cover the bands required for the next generation of L1/L5 GNSS receivers that are currently on the market.

Typical applications include for the GVLB258.A include real-time kinematics, wearables, transportation, agriculture, general navigation, and autonomous vehicles.

