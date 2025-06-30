Cutting-edge hybrid capacitors

Panasonic Industry recently announced the launch of the ZVU Series Hybrid Capacitors, a cutting-edge solution tailored to meet the escalating demands of advanced electronic systems. The ZVU Series is designed to deliver exceptional reliability, extended lifespan, and outstanding thermal performance. The ZVU Series conductive polymer hybrid aluminium electrolytic capacitors stand out with a ripple current range from 3,3 to 4,6 ARMS, up to approximately 2 times higher than comparable case-sizes from competitors, alongside a significantly reduced Equivalent Series Resistance (ESR) that is down to 12 mΩ. By integrating the strengths of both electrolytic and solid polymer technologies, the ZVU Hybrid Capacitors provide unparalleled performance and efficiency, even in extreme temperature conditions reaching up to 135°C.

The ZVU series has a high capacitance range from 56 µF to 560 µF in a space-efficient form factor, perfect for densely packed PCB layouts. They are fully compliant with AEC-Q200 standards with anti-vibration solutions, ensuring reliable performance in critical automotive applications.

Target applications include automotive, power converters and inverters, industrial automation and control systems, and communication infrastructure.

