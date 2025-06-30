Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Passive Components



Print this page printer friendly version

Cutting-edge hybrid capacitors

30 June 2025 Passive Components


Panasonic Industry recently announced the launch of the ZVU Series Hybrid Capacitors, a cutting-edge solution tailored to meet the escalating demands of advanced electronic systems. The ZVU Series is designed to deliver exceptional reliability, extended lifespan, and outstanding thermal performance. The ZVU Series conductive polymer hybrid aluminium electrolytic capacitors stand out with a ripple current range from 3,3 to 4,6 ARMS, up to approximately 2 times higher than comparable case-sizes from competitors, alongside a significantly reduced Equivalent Series Resistance (ESR) that is down to 12 mΩ. By integrating the strengths of both electrolytic and solid polymer technologies, the ZVU Hybrid Capacitors provide unparalleled performance and efficiency, even in extreme temperature conditions reaching up to 135°C.

The ZVU series has a high capacitance range from 56 µF to 560 µF in a space-efficient form factor, perfect for densely packed PCB layouts. They are fully compliant with AEC-Q200 standards with anti-vibration solutions, ensuring reliable performance in critical automotive applications.

Target applications include automotive, power converters and inverters, industrial automation and control systems, and communication infrastructure.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 319 8600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/silica
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Silica


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Low-profile tantalum chip capacitors
Electrocomp Passive Components
These general-purpose tantalum capacitors from Kyocera AVX are available in multiple case sizes with low profile options.

Read more...
Coupled inductor for high-performance applications
Passive Components
This coil with MnZn core is characterised by its high permeability and extremely low RDC values, which achieves excellent power density and very high efficiency.

Read more...
Hardware quantum resistance to embedded controllers
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
To help system architects meet evolving security demands, Microchip Technology has developed its MEC175xB embedded controllers with embedded immutable post-quantum cryptography support.

Read more...
Winner of the Advanced Electronics Challenge
Avnet Silica News
Avnet Silica has named Hydronauten winner of the Advanced Electronics Challenge for breakthrough AI-driven vibration damping technology.

Read more...
Bluetooth module brilliance
Avnet Silica Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Following the company’s popular PAN1780, the PAN1783 Bluetooth 5.3 Low Energy (LE) module from Panasonic is based on the Nordic nRF5340 single chip controller.

Read more...
NXP’s latest wireless chip solution
Avnet Silica Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP’s IW610 wireless chip solution features a 1x1 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 radio subsystem, offering improved network efficiency, reduced latency and extended range.

Read more...
Power inductors
iCorp Technologies Passive Components
he HTF-MP series is more suitable for complex multiphase power supply applications in design, effectively meeting the needs of ultra-thin and high-power devices.

Read more...
SMT power inductors
Future Electronics Passive Components
The Würth Elektronik WE-MXGI SMT power inductors are the latest addition to Würth Elektronik’s moulded power inductor series, engineered for high-frequency power applications.

Read more...
Large capacitance MLCCs at 100 V
RS South Africa Passive Components
TDK Corporation has expanded its CGA series for automotive multilayer ceramic capacitors to 10 µF at 100 V in 3225 size.

Read more...
Film and mica capacitors
Actum Electronics Passive Components
By utilising various polymer dielectrics plastics, Exxelia film and mica capacitors meet most technical requirements and serve all functions from standard filtering to specialised applications.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved