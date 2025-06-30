Clearing the Static: Effectively control static in your workplace

Controlling electrostatic discharge (ESD) in the workplace is crucial to protect sensitive electronic equipment from damage. Implementing an ESD control program involves various measures and tests.
Designated ESD protected areas (EPA) in the workplace need to be established. This is where sensitive electronic devices will be handled. These EPAs will have controlled humidity, grounded flooring, and appropriate ESD-safe work surfaces and furniture. The boundaries of the EPA are clearly defined to restrict access to authorised personnel only, who need to be educated on the importance of using anti-static tools and wearing proper protective gear like conductive wrist straps and footwear.
Humidity control plays a significant role in static management. Dry air, particularly in heated indoor environments or during colder months, contributes to the buildup of static electricity. Maintaining relative humidity levels between 40% and 60% can significantly reduce static discharge. Installing humidifiers and monitoring air conditions ensures that the environment remains within this optimal range. Additionally, using ionisers to neutralise static charges in the air can be effective in more controlled or sensitive environments such as clean rooms or laboratories.
Devices like the SmartLog Pro 2 verify the functionality of an operator’s wrist strap and footwear, logs the test results, and controls access to an ESD Protected Area. Each log entry includes operator identification, test results, resistance measurements, time, temperature, and humidity. All operator test activity is logged into the SmartLog Pro 2 to meet compliance requirements.
Overall, tracking employees in an EPA enhances safety, regulatory compliance, incident investigation, training effectiveness, and risk mitigation. It ensures that proper precautions are taken, personnel are accountable, and the integrity of sensitive electronic components and equipment is preserved.
