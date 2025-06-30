Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Circuit & System Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Clearing the Static: Effectively control static in your workplace

30 June 2025 Circuit & System Protection

By Greg Barron, Actum Group director


Greg Barron, Actum Group director

Controlling electrostatic discharge (ESD) in the workplace is crucial to protect sensitive electronic equipment from damage. Implementing an ESD control program involves various measures and tests.

Designated ESD protected areas (EPA) in the workplace need to be established. This is where sensitive electronic devices will be handled. These EPAs will have controlled humidity, grounded flooring, and appropriate ESD-safe work surfaces and furniture. The boundaries of the EPA are clearly defined to restrict access to authorised personnel only, who need to be educated on the importance of using anti-static tools and wearing proper protective gear like conductive wrist straps and footwear.

Humidity control plays a significant role in static management. Dry air, particularly in heated indoor environments or during colder months, contributes to the buildup of static electricity. Maintaining relative humidity levels between 40% and 60% can significantly reduce static discharge. Installing humidifiers and monitoring air conditions ensures that the environment remains within this optimal range. Additionally, using ionisers to neutralise static charges in the air can be effective in more controlled or sensitive environments such as clean rooms or laboratories.

Devices like the SmartLog Pro 2 verify the functionality of an operator’s wrist strap and footwear, logs the test results, and controls access to an ESD Protected Area. Each log entry includes operator identification, test results, resistance measurements, time, temperature, and humidity. All operator test activity is logged into the SmartLog Pro 2 to meet compliance requirements.

Overall, tracking employees in an EPA enhances safety, regulatory compliance, incident investigation, training effectiveness, and risk mitigation. It ensures that proper precautions are taken, personnel are accountable, and the integrity of sensitive electronic components and equipment is preserved.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 3001
Email: [email protected]
www: www.actum.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Actum Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Clearing the Static: Staying grounded: Ensuring effective ESD control
Actum Electronics Circuit & System Protection
To maintain reliable electrostatic discharge control, regular testing and accurate measurement are essential, with grounding products and ESD testing equipment being vital.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: ESD component safety in storage and transportation
Actum Electronics Circuit & System Protection
Conductive containers create a Faraday cage effect, safely channelling electrostatic charges away from the components inside.

Read more...
Film and mica capacitors
Actum Electronics Passive Components
By utilising various polymer dielectrics plastics, Exxelia film and mica capacitors meet most technical requirements and serve all functions from standard filtering to specialised applications.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: Conductive foot, heel and shoe grounders
Actum Electronics Circuit & System Protection
Conductive foot, heel and shoe grounders are used in electrostatic discharge protected areas to provide a path to ground for static electricity.

Read more...
LED driver for industrial power supply indication
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Circuit & System Protection
A simple and small solution for driving an LED to provide visual feedback in the presence/absence of a system’s power using a chip not originally designed for this purpose.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: Cleaning in an ESD-protected area
Actum Electronics Circuit & System Protection
Cleaning in a protected electrostatic discharge area is a critical task to maintain the integrity of sensitive electronic components and prevent damage caused by static electricity.

Read more...
ESD vinyl flooring
Actum Electronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
ESD vinyl needs to be earthed by laying a conductive carbon or copper-based adhesive to glue down the sheeting.

Read more...
ESD chair
Actum Electronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
An ESD chair forms an integral part of grounding within the ESD protected area to prevent damage to sensitive components.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: Key principles of ESD control in electronics manufacturing
Actum Electronics Circuit & System Protection
Effectively managing electrostatic discharge is essential in electronics manufacturing to ensure not only product reliability, but also worker safety.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: Three steps for a dry ESD packaging system
Actum Electronics Circuit & System Protection
For optimal storage, it’s essential to complete the dry-packaging system by adding Desiccant Packs and Humidity Indicator Cards.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved