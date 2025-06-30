Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Editor's Choice



Print this page printer friendly version

What is Wi-Fi HaLow and why choose it for IoT?

30 June 2025 Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

By Lazaros Kapsias, Quectel.

Wi-Fi HaLow is more than just another iteration of the classic Wi-Fi standard that is now seeing the introduction of high-capacity variants such as WiGig and Wi-Fi 6E. Instead, Wi-Fi HaLow introduces a low power connectivity option that, in contrast to other Wi-Fi options, offers greater range of approximately 1 km. This opens up a raft of IoT use cases, especially for small campus-based deployments such as academic and research institutions, industrial sites and offices. In addition, a wide range of industrial, smart city and smart building, and agricultural applications can be supported.

Wi-Fi HaLow operates in spectrum below 1 GHz, which enables good signal penetration through walls and other obstacles. The low power demands of the technology enable Wi-Fi HaLow devices to be powered by coin-sized cell batteries for months and, in some cases, for years. In addition, because Wi-Fi HaLow is part of the Wi-Fi family, there is no need for proprietary hubs and gateways.

Advantages of Wi-Fi HaLow

By being able to tap into the maturity of the Wi-Fi ecosystem, Wi-Fi HaLow has several advantages over other low power technologies. Beyond the extended range, Wi-Fi HaLow offers several device power saving modes, native IP support and the latest in Wi-Fi security. The technology also delivers Wi-Fi attributes such as multi-vendor interoperability and ease of setup without disrupting existing Wi-Fi networks.

Wi-Fi HaLow has a performance sweet spot, offering up to 78 Mbps capacity over short distances with 150 Kbps achievable at up to 1 km. This makes it a real alternative to LoRaWAN, Zigbee, Bluetooth Low Energy and even NB-IoT. Importantly, the data rate is sufficient for streaming video over the network, setting HaLow apart from LoRa, Sigfox and NB-IoT.

The real value comes in the radically extended battery life that can be achieved with Wi-Fi HaLow. The technology introduces enhanced sleep modes such as Target Wake Time and Restricted Access Window so the devices can conserve energy and sleep, while not responding to irrelevant network traffic. Wi-Fi HaLow also minimises data collision with its listen-before-talk capability that allows high network utilisation among multiple devices.

An IMEC comparison study published by Wi-Fi Alliance has uncovered that battery life for Wi-Fi HaLow devices, using 500 mAh batteries at ten-minute transmission intervals, can be 3,15 years; far exceeding the lifespans of other LPWAN technologies.

This attribute, combined with longer range and its relatively high performance, makes Wi-Fi HaLow a compelling option for several use cases. Outdoor cameras, for example, can be supported by HaLow because low-power cameras can be installed without their signal being blocked by trees or other obstacles. This could be used to monitor cattle on a farm or to help manage multi-dwelling units, including underground car parking areas.

The versatile nature of Wi-Fi HaLow is a key reason why, in spite of being ratified in 2016, it is now being adopted by numerous IoT projects. The technology’s ability to offer sufficient throughput over 1 km ranges with very low power consumption, and to bring the benefits of being part of the wider Wi-Fi ecosystem to organisations, has ignited interest and is adding Wi-Fi HaLow to developers’ option lists.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 781 2029
Email: [email protected]
www: www.icorptechnologies.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about iCorp Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Enhance SiC device efficiency using merged-pin Schottky diodes
NuVision Electronics Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Silicon carbide (SiC) has advantages over silicon (Si) that make it particularly suitable for Schottky diodes in applications such as fast battery chargers, photovoltaic (PV) battery converters, and traction inverters.

Read more...
Simple battery charger ICs for any chemistry
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
The LTC4162 is a highly integrated, high voltage multi-chemistry synchronous monolithic step-down battery charger and PowerPath manager with onboard telemetry functions and optional maximum power point tracking.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Is the current AI really what we want?
Technews Publishing Editor's Choice
The companies that develop LLMs need to change direction and concentrate on freeing up our time, not so that we can have more time to do the tasks we don’t want to do in the first place, but rather to allow us more time to do what we love.

Read more...
When it comes to long-term reliability of RF amplifier ICs, focus first on die junction temperature
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
When considering the long-term reliability of integrated circuits, a common misconception is that high package or die thermal resistance is problematic. However, high or low thermal resistance, by itself, tells an incomplete story.

Read more...
ICs vs modules: Understanding the technical trade-offs for IoT applications
NuVision Electronics Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
As the IoT continues to transform industries, design decisions around wireless connectivity components become increasingly complex with engineers often facing the dilemma of choosing between ICs and wireless modules for their IoT applications.

Read more...
Why bis means business for LTE Cat 1 IoT connections
NuVision Electronics Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Tomaž Petaros, product manager IoT EMEA at Quectel Wireless Solutions explains why the market for Cat 1bis IoT connections is getting busy.

Read more...
Wi-Fi in 2025: When is Wi-Fi 7 the answer?
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Wi-Fi 7 introduces multi-link operation and lower latency, a game-changing feature that allows devices to transmit and receive data across multiple frequency bands simultaneously to significantly reduce network congestion.

Read more...
Interview with Brian Aziz, vice president of global sales, Iridium
Editor's Choice
ridium is the leading satellite IoT player. Their network consists of 66 active low Earth orbit satellites covering every inch of the globe and are used for IoT and emergency services worldwide.

Read more...
High-accuracy positioning
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel has recently announced its LG580P, a multi-constellation, multi-band GNSS module designed for high-precision positioning that supports multi-band signals across L1, L2, L5, and L6.

Read more...
The world’s first RISC-V MCU to achieve PSA-L2
iCorp Technologies DSP, Micros & Memory
Espressif’s ESP32-C6 is the world’s first RISC-V MCU to achieve PSA-L2 security certification, security certification, underscoring the company’s commitment to delivering robust, secure, and reliable IoT solutions.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved