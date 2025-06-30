Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE coprocessor module

The ST67W611M1 from STMicroelectronics boasts an all‑in-one design which, together with its capabilities, contribute to reduced costs and enhanced performance, making it an attractive choice for IoT edge devices requiring a single‑chip solution. The module operates as an IoT connectivity transceiver, with an external STM32 host MCU running applications.
The ST67W611M1 integrates:
• A PCB antenna, an RF connector to connect an external antenna, or a version with a dedicated RF pin typically for support of multi-antenna implementations with external RF switch.
• 4 MB NOR flash.
• 40 MHz high-precision quartz crystal for optimal RF performance.
• SMPS functionality.
• A data interface through SPI and/or UART.
• A 32,768 kHz internal oscillator. One pin can also be used to receive an accurate 32,768 kHz from the host processor.
For connectivity, the module incorporates IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ax, Bluetooth LE 5.4, and IEEE 802.15.4 (Thread), with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth being able to run concurrently.
The module is PSA Level 1 certified and has a built-in security system encryption engine with secure boot and firmware over-the-air updates.
