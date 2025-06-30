Extra slim 2,4 GHz radio module

30 June 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The Thyone I radio module from Würth Elektronik now has a little sibling: Thyone-e, which takes up 30% less space and represents a cost-effective alternative for applications in which the long-range mode is not required. Like the other radio modules in the series, Thyone-e can be used to set up mesh networks, radio-based maintenance interfaces, and sensor networks in IoT and M2M applications. The WE-ProWare firmware from Würth Elektronik, which has been proven over many years, makes the chipsets extremely versatile as proprietary radio modules.

Thyone-e has an integrated PCB antenna and an RF pad for connecting an external antenna. It achieves a line-of-sight range of up to 350 metres. There is a choice between a 1 Mbps and a 2 Mbps radio profile. The module, measuring just 7 x 9 x 2 mm, can be used for unicast, multicast, or broadcast data transmission and offers AES128 encryption. Thyone-e achieves up to +4 dBm output power and is highly energy-efficient with a current consumption in standby mode of less than 0,4 µA.

For more information contact Würth Elektronik eiSos, +27 71 634 1722, [email protected], www.we-online.com





