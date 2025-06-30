Categories

Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Wi-Fi 6 plus Bluetooth LE SoC

30 June 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT


Silicon Labs’ SiWx917M SoC is the company’s lowest power Wi-Fi 6 SoC, ideal for ultra-low power IoT wireless devices using Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Matter, and IP networking for secure cloud connectivity. It is optimal for developing battery operated devices that need long battery life.

SiWx917M SoC includes an ultra-low power Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth Low Energy LE 5.4 wireless CPU subsystem, and an integrated micro-controller application subsystem, security, peripherals and power management subsystem all in a single 7 x 7 mm QFN package.

The wireless subsystem consists of a network wireless processor running up to 160 MHz, which offloads Wi-Fi, BLE, TCP/IP, TLS, MQTT and DHCP client from the application MCU. It also includes baseband digital signal processing, an analogue front end, a 2,4 GHz RF transceiver, and integrated power amplifier.

The application subsystem consists of an ARM Cortex-M4F running up to 180 MHz, embedded SRAM, Flash, and sensor hub. The ARM Cortex-M4F is dedicated for peripheral and application-related processing, while the network wireless processor runs the wireless and networking stacks on independent threads, thus providing a fully integrated solution that is ready for a wide range of embedded wireless IoT applications.

The SiWx917M Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE 5.4 Dev Kit is available in a compact, yet feature-packed platform for testing, developing, and prototyping wireless IoT applications quickly. The development platform includes a broad range of sensors, various peripheral devices, and a Qwiic connector, allowing you to explore the endless world of Sparkfun expansion hardware.

Target applications include smart homes, consumer health and wearables, medical devices, industrial, retail, smart building and cities, and asset tracking.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


