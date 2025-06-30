TDK has expanded its YFF series of 3-terminal filters for automotive applications to include higher voltages up to 35 V and higher capacitances up to 4,7 µF. Such components are used to suppress voltage variation and high-frequency noise, which can cause system malfunctions.
With the miniaturisation of automotive electronic systems, there is an increasing demand for measures to prevent system malfunctions. Usually, numerous capacitors are employed in such applications. However, the number of components also needs to be reduced due to the miniaturisation of these systems. To address these challenges, 3-terminal filters, characterised by a low ESL (equivalent series inductance), are gaining significant demand.
By optimising the material selection and product design, the new products feature significantly higher withstand voltage, ranging from 6,3 to 35 V, and considerably higher capacitance, ranging from 0,47 μF to 4,7 μF. The 35 V product with an insertion loss of 40 dB (4 MHz to 2 GHz) can be used for a broader range of power lines, including both input and output of power supply systems, while the 4,7 μF product with an insertion loss of 30 dB (300 kHz to 3 GHz) is more effective as input capacitors than conventional products in reducing voltage fluctuation and countering high-frequency noise. Moreover, depending on set usage conditions, it is possible to halve the component count required to suppress voltage fluctuations to the same extent from the MLCC.
