High-reliability isolation amplifiers

Vishay Intertechnology recently announced the release of its latest isolation amplifiers, the VIA0050DD, VIA0250DD, and VIA2000SD. These new devices offer enhanced performance for a wide range of industrial, medical, and automotive applications, where high precision, reliability, and compact size are critical.
The VIA series of isolation amplifiers are designed to deliver exceptional thermal stability and precise measurement capabilities. Each amplifier features low offset error and drift, reinforced isolation, and inbuilt diagnostics for simplified precision current and voltage measurements. Inbuilt common mode voltage detection prevents failures in current and voltage measurement applications, making these amplifiers particularly suited for demanding applications where reliability is paramount.
The amplifiers offer common-mode transient immunity to 150 kV/μs, providing robust performance even in harsh environments. They exhibit a low gain error of ±0,05% and minimal gain drift of 15 ppm/°C. A wide operating temperature range of -40 to 125°C makes it ideal for use in bus voltage monitoring, AC motor controls, power and solar inverters, and industrial motor drives.
Mibbo QT2C Series signal isolators Conical Technologies
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The Mibbo QT2C Series isolators support a rich combination of input and output signals, working with either current loops or voltage levels.
Read more...First NVMe SSD Built with 8th-gen BiCS FLASH EBV Electrolink
Computer/Embedded Technology
KIOXIA recently announced the development and prototype demonstration of its new KIOXIA CM9 Series PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSDs, which incorporates CMOS directly Bonded to Array technology.
Read more...IMU with dual-sensing capability EBV Electrolink
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
ST’s 6-axis inertial measurement unit integrates a dual accelerometer up to 320g and embedded AI for activity tracking and high-impact sensing.
Read more...Plural data converter series
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Silanna Semiconductor has announced the launch of Plural, a new generation of data converters for customers eager to find a more available, affordable, high-performance alternative to existing brands.
Read more...Precision JFET op-amp Altron Arrow
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The specifications of the ADA4620 make it optimal as a front-end amplifier in a data-acquisition system, or for a TIA circuit with high input impedance.
Read more...KIOXIA pioneer new 3D Flash technology EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
KIOXIA Corporation and Sandisk Corporation have pioneered a state-of-the-art 3D flash memory technology, setting the industry benchmark with a 4,8 Gb/s NAND interface speed, superior power efficiency, and heightened density.
Read more...Super-fast H.264 encoder FPGA core EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
An ITAR-compliant H.264 core designed for AMD FPGAs provides baseline H.264 support and is currently the smallest and fastest FPGA core in the industry.
Read more...A new era in modular I/O solutions Rugged Interconnect Technologies
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Aerospace and defence system designers are demanding scalable and high-performance I/O solutions and while traditional mezzanine standards have proven reliable, they often fall short of meeting modern bandwidth, size, and flexibility requirements.
Read more...High voltage instrument op-amp iCorp Technologies
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The SGM621B is a high accuracy, high voltage instrumentation amplifier, which is designed to set any gain from 1 to 10 000 with one external resistor.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.