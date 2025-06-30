Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI



Print this page printer friendly version

High-reliability isolation amplifiers

30 June 2025 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI


Vishay Intertechnology recently announced the release of its latest isolation amplifiers, the VIA0050DD, VIA0250DD, and VIA2000SD. These new devices offer enhanced performance for a wide range of industrial, medical, and automotive applications, where high precision, reliability, and compact size are critical.

The VIA series of isolation amplifiers are designed to deliver exceptional thermal stability and precise measurement capabilities. Each amplifier features low offset error and drift, reinforced isolation, and inbuilt diagnostics for simplified precision current and voltage measurements. Inbuilt common mode voltage detection prevents failures in current and voltage measurement applications, making these amplifiers particularly suited for demanding applications where reliability is paramount.

The amplifiers offer common-mode transient immunity to 150 kV/μs, providing robust performance even in harsh environments. They exhibit a low gain error of ±0,05% and minimal gain drift of 15 ppm/°C. A wide operating temperature range of -40 to 125°C makes it ideal for use in bus voltage monitoring, AC motor controls, power and solar inverters, and industrial motor drives.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 236 1900
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ebv.com
Articles: More information and articles about EBV Electrolink


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Mibbo QT2C Series signal isolators
Conical Technologies Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The Mibbo QT2C Series isolators support a rich combination of input and output signals, working with either current loops or voltage levels.

Read more...
First NVMe SSD Built with 8th-gen BiCS FLASH
EBV Electrolink Computer/Embedded Technology
KIOXIA recently announced the development and prototype demonstration of its new KIOXIA CM9 Series PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSDs, which incorporates CMOS directly Bonded to Array technology.

Read more...
IMU with dual-sensing capability
EBV Electrolink Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
ST’s 6-axis inertial measurement unit integrates a dual accelerometer up to 320g and embedded AI for activity tracking and high-impact sensing.

Read more...
Plural data converter series
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Silanna Semiconductor has announced the launch of Plural, a new generation of data converters for customers eager to find a more available, affordable, high-performance alternative to existing brands.

Read more...
Precision JFET op-amp
Altron Arrow Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The specifications of the ADA4620 make it optimal as a front-end amplifier in a data-acquisition system, or for a TIA circuit with high input impedance.

Read more...
Battery monitoring and balancing IC
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
The TLE9009DQU from Infineon is a multi-channel battery monitoring and balancing IC crafted for Li-Ion battery packs.

Read more...
KIOXIA pioneer new 3D Flash technology
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
KIOXIA Corporation and Sandisk Corporation have pioneered a state-of-the-art 3D flash memory technology, setting the industry benchmark with a 4,8 Gb/s NAND interface speed, superior power efficiency, and heightened density.

Read more...
Super-fast H.264 encoder FPGA core
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
An ITAR-compliant H.264 core designed for AMD FPGAs provides baseline H.264 support and is currently the smallest and fastest FPGA core in the industry.

Read more...
A new era in modular I/O solutions
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Aerospace and defence system designers are demanding scalable and high-performance I/O solutions and while traditional mezzanine standards have proven reliable, they often fall short of meeting modern bandwidth, size, and flexibility requirements.

Read more...
High voltage instrument op-amp
iCorp Technologies Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The SGM621B is a high accuracy, high voltage instrumentation amplifier, which is designed to set any gain from 1 to 10 000 with one external resistor.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved