High-reliability isolation amplifiers

30 June 2025 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI





Vishay Intertechnology recently announced the release of its latest isolation amplifiers, the VIA0050DD, VIA0250DD, and VIA2000SD. These new devices offer enhanced performance for a wide range of industrial, medical, and automotive applications, where high precision, reliability, and compact size are critical.

The VIA series of isolation amplifiers are designed to deliver exceptional thermal stability and precise measurement capabilities. Each amplifier features low offset error and drift, reinforced isolation, and inbuilt diagnostics for simplified precision current and voltage measurements. Inbuilt common mode voltage detection prevents failures in current and voltage measurement applications, making these amplifiers particularly suited for demanding applications where reliability is paramount.

The amplifiers offer common-mode transient immunity to 150 kV/μs, providing robust performance even in harsh environments. They exhibit a low gain error of ±0,05% and minimal gain drift of 15 ppm/°C. A wide operating temperature range of -40 to 125°C makes it ideal for use in bus voltage monitoring, AC motor controls, power and solar inverters, and industrial motor drives.

Credit(s)

EBV Electrolink





