Low-profile tantalum chip capacitors

The TAJ Series (Standard Tantalum) by KYOCERA AVX is a general purpose SMT chip tantalum series. It has seventeen available case sizes and offers low profile options. The CV range is 0,10 to 2200 μF in a voltage range from 2,5 to 50 V.
The TAJ Series Low Profile Tantalum Capacitors are also general-purpose capacitors. These SMT chip capacitors are available in heights from 1,00 to 2,00 mm and in case sizes 2312, 1206, 0805, 1210, and 2917. The low-profile TAJ series features a CV range of 0,10 to 1000 µF with a voltage range of 2,5 to 50 V. The components are Pb-free and RoHS compliant.
Typical applications include general low power DC/DC converters and LDOs, Entertainment and Infotainment systems, and any design that is height restricted.
Cutting-edge hybrid capacitors Avnet Silica
Passive Components
Panasonic Industry recently announced the launch of the ZVU Series Hybrid Capacitors, a cutting-edge solution tailored to meet the escalating demands of advanced electronic systems.
Read more...Compact high-performance antennas Electrocomp
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
KYOCERA AVX offers a variety of extremely compact and high-performance internal, on-board, multiprotocol 2,4 GHz antennas ideal for use in SiP applications.
Read more...Track with precision Electrocomp
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
KYOCERA AVX provides innovative antennas for cellular, LTE-M, NB-IoT, LoRa, GNSS, BLE, UWB, Wi-Fi, and future Satellite IoT.
Read more...RGBIR sensor with I2C interface Electrocomp
Opto-Electronics
Available in a miniature opaque 2,67 x 2,45 mm package, Vishay’s VEML6046X00 includes high-sensitivity photodiodes, a low noise amplifier, and a 16-bit analogue to digital converter.
Read more...Power inductors iCorp Technologies
Passive Components
he HTF-MP series is more suitable for complex multiphase power supply applications in design, effectively meeting the needs of ultra-thin and high-power devices.
Read more...SMT power inductors Future Electronics
Passive Components
The Würth Elektronik WE-MXGI SMT power inductors are the latest addition to Würth Elektronik’s moulded power inductor series, engineered for high-frequency power applications.
Read more...Film and mica capacitors Actum Electronics
Passive Components
By utilising various polymer dielectrics plastics, Exxelia film and mica capacitors meet most technical requirements and serve all functions from standard filtering to specialised applications.
