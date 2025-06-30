Low-profile tantalum chip capacitors

30 June 2025 Passive Components





The TAJ Series (Standard Tantalum) by KYOCERA AVX is a general purpose SMT chip tantalum series. It has seventeen available case sizes and offers low profile options. The CV range is 0,10 to 2200 μF in a voltage range from 2,5 to 50 V.

The TAJ Series Low Profile Tantalum Capacitors are also general-purpose capacitors. These SMT chip capacitors are available in heights from 1,00 to 2,00 mm and in case sizes 2312, 1206, 0805, 1210, and 2917. The low-profile TAJ series features a CV range of 0,10 to 1000 µF with a voltage range of 2,5 to 50 V. The components are Pb-free and RoHS compliant.

Typical applications include general low power DC/DC converters and LDOs, Entertainment and Infotainment systems, and any design that is height restricted.

