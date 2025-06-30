Two Bluetooth protocols – one module
30 June 2025
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Würth Elektronik has introduced its Skoll-I, a compact wireless module that combines both Bluetooth Classic and Bluetooth Low Energy version 5.4 into a single solution. Measuring just 16,6 x 12 x 1,7 mm, the module is already certified for conformity in all major target markets, accelerating the launch of new applications.
Würth’s new Bluetooth Classic/Bluetooth LE module with integrated antenna is suitable for use in medical devices, industrial automation and control systems, in security technology, and IoT clients such as cost-efficient predictive maintenance. These applications typically require energy-efficient operation.
Combining Bluetooth Classic and Bluetooth LE in a compact module offers a unique opportunity for developing devices that need to connect to both legacy and modern devices. Skoll-I also offers an easy way to replace the Puck-I Bluetooth module, which can no longer be qualified for new developments due to the withdrawal of the Bluetooth 2.0 specification.
Skoll-I complies with Bluetooth Core Specification Version 5.4 and supports BR, EDR 2/3 Mbps, Bluetooth LE, and LE 1/2 Mbps. The module is certified to CE, FCC, IC, TELEC, and ETA-WPC standards.
For more information contact Würth Elektronik eiSos, +27 71 634 1722, [email protected], www.we-online.com
