Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI



Print this page printer friendly version

Mibbo QT2C Series signal isolators

30 June 2025 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

The Mibbo QT2C Series isolators are incredibly flexible. They support a rich combination of input and output signals, working with either current loops or voltage levels. They can also be configured for single-input/single-output, single-input/dual-output, or even dual-input/dual-output signals.

A standout feature of the QT2C Series is the galvanic 3-way isolation; the input, output, and power lines are all electrically isolated from each other with no shared ground or stray currents, which dramatically reduces the risk of ground loops and interference. This isolation is essential when sensors, transmitters, and controllers are deployed in rugged environments.

The QT2C units come with plug in terminals, and they support hot-plug operations so isolators can be inserted or removed without shutting down the cabinet.

The Mibbo QT2C Series isolators are ideal for applications in factory automation, process control, PLC/DCS loops, and in the energy sector where clean and reliable signals are paramount.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 66 231 1900
Email: [email protected]
www: www.conical.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Conical Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Reliable redundancy with the Mibbo M3DN Series
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
Designed for use with two parallel-connected power supplies, the M3DN Series allows for true redundancy, making it ideal for mission-critical applications.

Read more...
Rugged PSU for challenging conditions
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
Built for rugged reliability, the Mibbo MFC Series delivers stable, efficient power in environments where moisture, dust, and temperature extremes are everyday challenges.

Read more...
Industrial-grade DIN rail PSU
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
The Mibbo MTR960W is a reliable and cost-effective PSU option that delivers a solid 960 W of output power at 24?or 48 V DC.

Read more...
High-reliability isolation amplifiers
EBV Electrolink Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The VIA series of isolation amplifiers from Vishay are designed to deliver exceptional thermal stability and precise measurement capabilities.

Read more...
Power and precision in a compact package
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
The Mibbo MPS Series metal-encased power supplies deliver solid, efficient power in a durable package that’s built to last.

Read more...
Reliable power solution
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
The Mibbo MLD-120W-xxVx is a robust DIN-rail mounted DC-DC converter with a 120 W output capacity specifically designed for industrial and automation applications.

Read more...
IMU with dual-sensing capability
EBV Electrolink Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
ST’s 6-axis inertial measurement unit integrates a dual accelerometer up to 320g and embedded AI for activity tracking and high-impact sensing.

Read more...
Plural data converter series
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Silanna Semiconductor has announced the launch of Plural, a new generation of data converters for customers eager to find a more available, affordable, high-performance alternative to existing brands.

Read more...
Test cable designed for maximum ruggedness
Conical Technologies Interconnection
The Anoison PT test cable is designed for maximum ruggedness using a high-quality raw cable, connector, and smart armouring module.

Read more...
Precision JFET op-amp
Altron Arrow Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The specifications of the ADA4620 make it optimal as a front-end amplifier in a data-acquisition system, or for a TIA circuit with high input impedance.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved