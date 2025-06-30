Mibbo QT2C Series signal isolators

The Mibbo QT2C Series isolators are incredibly flexible. They support a rich combination of input and output signals, working with either current loops or voltage levels. They can also be configured for single-input/single-output, single-input/dual-output, or even dual-input/dual-output signals.
A standout feature of the QT2C Series is the galvanic 3-way isolation; the input, output, and power lines are all electrically isolated from each other with no shared ground or stray currents, which dramatically reduces the risk of ground loops and interference. This isolation is essential when sensors, transmitters, and controllers are deployed in rugged environments.
The QT2C units come with plug in terminals, and they support hot-plug operations so isolators can be inserted or removed without shutting down the cabinet.
The Mibbo QT2C Series isolators are ideal for applications in factory automation, process control, PLC/DCS loops, and in the energy sector where clean and reliable signals are paramount.
