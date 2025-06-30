Compact high-performance antennas

KYOCERA AVX offers a variety of extremely compact and high-performance internal, on-board, multiprotocol 2,4 GHz antennas ideal for use in system-in-package (SiP) applications, the demand for which is surging.
SiP modules feature a number of integrated circuits with distinct functionalities in a single miniature chip carrier package and often include several silicon and passive components as well. They are designed to perform most of the functions of an electronic system, including processing, memory, and other specialised functions. They are widely employed in industries contending with challenging miniaturisation, performance, and cost optimisation demands due to their small size, flexible, high-performance capabilities, and simplified assembly, which enables faster design cycles and improves time-to-market. As such, the continued growth of the 5G mobile and wearable device, high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and autonomous vehicle industries is driving significant growth in the SiP market.
KYOCERA AVX offers a selection of extremely small and lightweight, high-performance, lab- and field-tested on-board antennas engineered for easy implementation and optimised for SiP modules. These solutions are all RoHS-compliant and packaged on tape and reel for automated pick and place assembly and include the:
• 1001312 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/Zigbee/Matter ceramic antenna. This linearly polarised ceramic antenna exhibits high efficiency (62%), 1,88 dBi peak gain, and superior RF field containment in a miniature 2 x 1,2 x 0,55 mm SMT package that weighs just 0,003g. It supports the 2,400 – 2,485 MHz band in addition to a configuration for 6,0 – 8,5 GHz for ultra-wideband (UWB) applications.
• 9005868 2,4 GHz corner chip antenna. This linearly polarised chip antenna supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Zigbee, WLAN, ISM, and Matter protocols and is especially designed for corner placement. The 9005868 antenna has an omnidirectional radiation pattern and exhibits high efficiency (72%), 4,0 dBi peak gain, and superior RF field containment in one of the smallest, lightest, and lowest profile SMT packages currently available.
• 9001978 ultra-small 2,4 GHz chip antenna. This linearly polarised chip antenna is designed to deliver high functionality, versatility, and performance in a small and thin design. It has one of the smallest, lightest, and lowest profile SMT packages currently available weighing less than 0,001g. It supports 2,400 – 2,485 MHz band protocols, including Bluetooth, Zigbee, and Matter, in addition to configurations for 6,0 – 8,5 GHz for UWB and 2,4/5,0 GHz dual-band Wi-Fi applications.
