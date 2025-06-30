Heat-resistant LEDs
30 June 2025
Opto-Electronics
Würth Elektronik has expanded its “WL-SFTW SMT Full-colour TOP LED Waterclear” product group. The new RGB LEDs are characterised by excellent heat resistance: Their insensitivity to temperatures from -40 to 100°C makes them ideal solutions for reliable, colour-variable lighting in applications at high operating temperatures.
These heat-resistant LEDs provide manufacturers of devices operating in hot or otherwise challenging environments with greater reliability. This includes industrial or automation solutions, street or outdoor lighting, as well as event and stage technology. Other applications are found in the medical field, and in energy-efficient lighting used in machine or server rooms.
The Waterclear lens ensures clear, brilliant colours and precise colour rendering. High-quality features such as silver-plated solder pads and heat-resistant PLCC housings ensure excellent solderability, high resistance to thermal shock, and high reliability in production. The LEDs have a 15% higher efficiency than similar LEDs operating at elevated temperatures.
For more information contact Würth Elektronik eiSos, +27 71 634 1722, [email protected], www.we-online.com
